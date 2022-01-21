× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Kibaki Cabinets Arts & Culture Gender Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
Login
THE STANDARD
Home
Counties
Politics
Business
World
National
Health & Science
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Lifestyle
Cartoons
Moi Cabinets
Kibaki Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Gender
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

IEBC sends warning shot to political parties, candidates

POLITICS
By Betty Njeru | January 21st 2022

IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati in Naivasha, Nakuru County. [Kipsang Joseph, Standard]

Political parties, candidates, and independent candidates contesting in the August 9 General Election risk hefty fines and penalties if they contravene the Electoral Code of Conduct.

Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) chair Wafula Chebukati, in a statement Friday, warned politicians to avoid using hate speech or utterances that may spur violence, failure to which, the electoral agency will institute a fine.

“A party that defaults in payment of a fine may be prohibited by the Commission from participating in the 2022 General Election or future elections until the fine is paid,” Chebukati said.

Some of the obligations contenders are required to bind with include:

KEEP READING

  • Refraining from actions that may cause or involve violence and intimidation
  • Refrain from campaigning in places of worship or during burials
  • Avoid plagiarizing symbols, colours, or acronyms of other parties
  • Discourage and prevent removal or destruction of political campaign materials of any party
  • Refrain from offering any document or reward in order to influence one's political decision and
  • Refrain from abuse of position of power, privilege, or influence

Chebukati said any party or candidate in violation of the above will face a formal warning or part with a fine determined by IEBC.

“The Commission can equally file proceedings in the High Court to enforce the recovery of the fine.  In case of failure to comply with any other sanction imposed, the Commission may cancel the right of the political party or candidate in question to participate in the next election.”

The warning shot follows after the gazettement of August 9 as the date of the General Election, with campaigns set to start on May 29 and end on August 6. 

 

Share this story

RELATED VIDEOS

AFCON: Kenyan referee Waweru leaves fans awe after his brilliant running technique
As the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations head into crucial quarterfinal stages, it is worth mentioning that football fans across the globe who have been watc
Rugby: Shujaa fall to Wales at Malaga 7s
Kenya Sevens on Friday evening suffered their second straight defeat at Malaga Sevens after losing 19-14 to Wales in their second Group D match played

MOST READ

Sorry you are not welcome: ANC tells Raila ahead of Mudavadi's big day
Sorry you are not welcome: ANC tells Raila ahead of Mudavadi's big day

POLITICS

By Josphat Thiong'o

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Don’t give food to teenage youth who shun the voter’s card – Raila

By Mireri Junior | 3 hours ago

Don’t give food to teenage youth who shun the voter’s card – Raila
Cabinet reshuffle looms as CSs eyeing elective seats set to quit

By Jacob Ng’etich | 7 hours ago

Cabinet reshuffle looms as CSs eyeing elective seats set to quit
30 years of nomination shenanigans; this is Kenya

By Amos Kareithi | 12 hours ago

30 years of nomination shenanigans; this is Kenya
ANC won’t invite Raila to Mudavadi summit

By Josphat Thiong’o | 20 hours ago

ANC won’t invite Raila to Mudavadi summit

;
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

Telegram

For the latest job adverts

join @standardjobs telegram channel

Digital News

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

Enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC