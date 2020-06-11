× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Kibaki Cabinets Arts & Culture Gender Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
List of governors who attended Naivasha meeting in support of Raila Odinga presidential bid

POLITICS
By Anthony Gitonga and Kennedy Gachuhi | January 17th 2022
Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga (center) with a section of governors from across the country addressing the press in Naivasha, Nakuru County on January 17, 2021. [Kipsang Joseph, Standard]

Nearly thirty governors drawn from across the country have backed ODM Party Leader Raila Odinga's presidential bid terming him as a great and longtime defender of devolution. 

25 governors held a consultative meeting at a Naivasha hotel today.

Governors Alfred Mutua (Machakos), Kiraitu Murungi (Meru) and John Lonyangapuo (West Pokot) sent their apologies.

While thanking the governors for their support, Raila noted that the country’s future lies in devolution and said that he would increase the funds' allocation to 35 percent.

Here’s a list of the governors in attendance:

KEEP READING

1. Hassan Joho - Mombasa

2. Amason Kingi - Kilifi

3. Fahim Twaha - Lamu

4. Granton Samboja - Taita Taveta

5. Kivutha Kibwana - Makueni

6. Charity Ngilu - Kitui

7. Lee Kinyanjui - Nakuru

8. James Ongwae - Kisii

9. Wyclliffe Wangamati - Bungoma

10. Martin Wambora - Embu

11. Anyang’ Nyong’o - Kisumu

12. Ndiritu Muriithi - Laikipia

13. Cyprian Awiti - Homa Bay

14. Cornel Rasanga - Siaya

15. Alex Tolgos - Elgeyo Marakwet

16. Anne Kananu - Nairobi

17. Francis Kimemia - Nyandarua

18. James Nyoro - Kiambu

19. Ali Korane - Garissa

20. Wycliffe Oparanya - Kakamega

21. Mohamed Kuti - Isiolo

22. Wilbur Otichillo - Vihiga

23. Amos Nyaribo - Nyamira

24. Joseph Ole Lenku - Kajiado

25. Dhado Godhana - Tana River 

