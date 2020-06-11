List of governors who attended Naivasha meeting in support of Raila Odinga presidential bid
By Anthony Gitonga and Kennedy Gachuhi
| January 17th 2022
Nearly thirty governors drawn from across the country have backed ODM Party Leader Raila Odinga's presidential bid terming him as a great and longtime defender of devolution.
25 governors held a consultative meeting at a Naivasha hotel today.
Governors Alfred Mutua (Machakos), Kiraitu Murungi (Meru) and John Lonyangapuo (West Pokot) sent their apologies.
While thanking the governors for their support, Raila noted that the country’s future lies in devolution and said that he would increase the funds' allocation to 35 percent.
Here’s a list of the governors in attendance:
1. Hassan Joho - Mombasa
2. Amason Kingi - Kilifi
3. Fahim Twaha - Lamu
4. Granton Samboja - Taita Taveta
5. Kivutha Kibwana - Makueni
6. Charity Ngilu - Kitui
7. Lee Kinyanjui - Nakuru
8. James Ongwae - Kisii
9. Wyclliffe Wangamati - Bungoma
10. Martin Wambora - Embu
11. Anyang’ Nyong’o - Kisumu
12. Ndiritu Muriithi - Laikipia
13. Cyprian Awiti - Homa Bay
14. Cornel Rasanga - Siaya
15. Alex Tolgos - Elgeyo Marakwet
16. Anne Kananu - Nairobi
17. Francis Kimemia - Nyandarua
18. James Nyoro - Kiambu
19. Ali Korane - Garissa
20. Wycliffe Oparanya - Kakamega
21. Mohamed Kuti - Isiolo
22. Wilbur Otichillo - Vihiga
23. Amos Nyaribo - Nyamira
24. Joseph Ole Lenku - Kajiado
25. Dhado Godhana - Tana River
