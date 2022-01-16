Raila, Muriithi and Peter Kenneth hold meeting at Atwoli’s home

Suna East MP Junet Mohammed, Jubilee vice-chairman David Murathe, Laikipia Governor Ndiritu Muriithi, Cotu boss Francis Atwoli, ODM leader Raila Odinga, former Gatanga MP Peter Kenneth, ODM executive director Dr Oduor Ong’wen and Siaya Senator James Orengo during an Azimio la Umoja consultative lunch meeting at Atwoli’s Ildamat home in Kajiado County. [Courtesy]

ODM leader Raila Odinga on Sunday held a consultative meeting with his Campaign board chairman and Laikipia Governor Ndiritu Muriithi and former Gatanga MP Peter Kenneth at COTU boss Francis Atwoli’s Kajiado home.

The meeting which comes a day after Raila’s successful rally at Thika Stadium in Kiambu County was also attended by Jubilee National Vice-chairman David Murathe, Siaya Senator James Orengo, Suna East MP Junet Mohamed and ODM executive director Oduor Ongw’en.

The COTU boss took to his official Twitter handle to tell Kenyans that they held an Azimio la Umoja consultative meeting at his Ildamat home in Kajiado County.

Without disclosing the agenda of the meeting, Atwoli dismissed reports that the meeting was to discuss how to woo Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka to join Azimio la Umoja Movement.

“Kalonzo was not one of our agenda items. Those are wishful thinkers and daydreamers. We have the numbers and all have seen and come to that realization,” he said on Twitter.

Atwoli, a Kanu diehard, has been rooting for the Azimio la Umoja movement that has Raila as its flagbearer.

He recently vowed to lobby Kanu party leader Gideon Moi to ditch the One Kenya Alliance (OKA) for Azimio la Umoja movement.

During his address at the Azimio la Umoja at Kasarani stadium on December 9, Atwoli thanked Moi for taking time out of his busy schedule to honour Raila's event.

"I want to thank my party leader Gideon Moi for coming here today, and I want to guarantee him that we will not leave him in One Kenya Alliance. We will go with him to Raila,” Atwoli said.

"Leave OKA and come work with Baba [Raila Odinga] because we should not leave you in OKA," he added.

He also convened the Bukhungu II meeting in Kakamega County on December 31, 2021, where the Luhya community endorsed Raila’s 2022 State House bid.

Governor Muriithi was nominated on January 5 to head Raila Odinga campaign board seven months to the 2022 polls.

Thika rally was the first in the Mt Kenya region after his appointment with many saying the rally was better organised.

Odinga’s selection of Muriithi demonstrates the importance he attaches to Mt Kenya where he is likely to pick his running mate.

Kenneth’s ever presence in Raila’s rallies has left many wondering if he is the designated running mate.

