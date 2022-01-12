× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Kibaki Cabinets Arts & Culture Gender Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
Login
THE STANDARD
Home
Counties
Politics
Business
World
National
Health & Science
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Lifestyle
Cartoons
Moi Cabinets
Kibaki Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Gender
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

George Natembeya resigns to focus on Trans Nzoia governorship bid

POLITICS
By Betty Njeru | January 12th 2022

Rift Valley Regional Commissioner George Natembeya at the Rift Valley provincial. [Kipsang Joseph, Standard]

Rift Valley Regional Commissioner George Natembeya has resigned to focus on his political ventures.

Natembeya, who has served as Rift Valley Commissioner for two and half years is seeking to unseat Trans Nzoia Governor Patrick Khaemba in this year’s General Election.

“I am letting go of this police uniform and duties. I won’t be seen in it unless under extraordinary circumstances,” he announced Wednesday.

Natembeya says he will now take time to rest and prepare to woo Trans Nzoia residents ahead of the August 8 General Election.

KEEP READING

“I will take all my experience in national government to county government and help the people of Trans Nzoia,” he said. 

He has been on the security docket for at least 25 years, starting out in 1996. 

The outgoing commissioner is however yet to identify with any political party but a confidant told The Standard he is likely to contest on Democratic Action Party of Kenya (DAP-K). The party is linked CS Eugene Wamalwa.

More follows…

Share this story

RELATED VIDEOS

Governor Nyoro opens Sh65m Ruiru level 4 hospital
The Sh65 million facility will bring health services closer to residents who have for years been forced to seek medical services in the larger Kiambu.
Why you could be stopped over by police while driving today

MOST READ

Raila is Uhuru’s candidate, Kabogo claims
Raila is Uhuru’s candidate, Kabogo claims

POLITICS

By Betty Njeru

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Governors, Kalonzo fight for Ukambani leadership

By Erastus M Mulwa | 5 hours ago

Governors, Kalonzo fight for Ukambani leadership
Uhuru, Raila allies rush to pass the coalition Bill by end month

By Moses Nyamori | 6 hours ago

Uhuru, Raila allies rush to pass the coalition Bill by end month
Justin Muturi denies joining OKA in race for State House

By Grace Ng'ang'a | 20 hours ago

Justin Muturi denies joining OKA in race for State House
Governor calls for political tolerance and unity during campaign period

By James Munyeki | 22 hours ago

Governor calls for political tolerance and unity during campaign period

;
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

Telegram

For the latest job adverts

join @standardjobs telegram channel

Digital News

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

Enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC