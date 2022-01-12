George Natembeya resigns to focus on Trans Nzoia governorship bid
POLITICS
By Betty Njeru
| January 12th 2022
Rift Valley Regional Commissioner George Natembeya has resigned to focus on his political ventures.
Natembeya, who has served as Rift Valley Commissioner for two and half years is seeking to unseat Trans Nzoia Governor Patrick Khaemba in this year’s General Election.
“I am letting go of this police uniform and duties. I won’t be seen in it unless under extraordinary circumstances,” he announced Wednesday.
Natembeya says he will now take time to rest and prepare to woo Trans Nzoia residents ahead of the August 8 General Election.
“I will take all my experience in national government to county government and help the people of Trans Nzoia,” he said.
He has been on the security docket for at least 25 years, starting out in 1996.
The outgoing commissioner is however yet to identify with any political party but a confidant told The Standard he is likely to contest on Democratic Action Party of Kenya (DAP-K). The party is linked CS Eugene Wamalwa.
More follows…
