Justin Muturi denies joining OKA in race for State House

Speaker of the National Assembly Justin Muturi when he was visited by One Kenya Alliance (OKA) Principals to check on him since he came back in the country from treatment abroad at his Kitisuru residence in Nairobi on January 6, 2022. [Stafford Ondego, Standard]

National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi has contradicted One Kenya Alliance (OKA) principals on joining the outfit in the quest to form the next government.

Speaking during the Democratic Party of Kenya National Executive Committee (NEC) at a Nairobi hotel, today, Muturi said he is not in coalition talks with OKA.

The Speaker who has declared interest in the presidency said that should a decision be made to join OKA, then it will be announced by the party.

He was explaining why he hosted OKA principals who had paid him a courtesy visit at his Nairobi home last week.

Muturi said OKA principals Kalonzo Musyoka (Wiper), Musalia Mudavadi (ANC), Moses Wetang'ula (Ford-Kenya) and United Democratic Party's Cyrus Jirongo are his friends and they visited him to deliver their get well wishes after he underwent surgery on his right shoulder to correct a fracture sustained following an accident in his office in December last year.

He said a decision to join a coalition must be sanctioned by the party's NEC.

“The decision of me engaging other parties in coalition talks can only be made by the top decision making organ of DP. I cannot make that decision as an individual," Muturi said.

“Today is the NEC of the party so if there was anything like that you would have been officially told about it,” he added.

The principals visit to Muturi's home seemed a confirmation of the formation of a third force ahead of the August 9 elections.

Musalia through his social media account said “More to join, big coalition loading, one Kenya loading.”

Kalonzo said: “He (Muturi) is recuperating well and ready for the next leg of our journey.”

At the time Muturi had pledged to work with the OKA principals.

“Going forward, we will be working together for the benefit of this country. We need to maintain peace, knowing that there is a tomorrow,” the Speaker said.

Muturi who chaired the NEC said DP will be teaming up with like-minded parties ahead of the elections. “I have not mentioned either Azimio or United Democratic Alliance. I cannot talk about any of the two. All I know is that the party we will work with like-minded parties whose desire is bettering the country,” he said.

DP will hold a National Delegates Convention (NDC) next month as it prepares for the upcoming August polls.

A source said the NDC is scheduled to take place on February 21 where Muturi will be formally endorsed to run for president.

Another NEC meeting will be held later this month to discuss the logistics of the NDC and craft the summit’s agenda. The names of the invited guests will also be shared at a later date.

Muturi's journey to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta began last year following endorsement as the Mt Kenya spokesperson after his coronation by elders at Mukurwe wa Nyagathanga shrine in Murang’a County.

DP was founded by former President Mwai Kibaki and former minister John Keen in 1991, following the repeal of section 2A of the then Constitution.

