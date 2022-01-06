× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Kibaki Cabinets Arts & Culture Gender Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
You're selfish: Wamalwa, DP Ruto allies in war of words

POLITICS
By Obare Osinde | January 6th 2022

Bungoma Governor Wycliffe Wangamati (left), Environment Cabinet Secretary Keriako Tobiko (centre) and Defense CS Eugene Wamalwa (right) enjoy a jig at Sipala Secondary School in Webuye East on January 5, 2022 - [Nathan Ochunge, Standard]

Western Kenya leaders allied to Deputy President William Ruto are accusing the Defence Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa of brokering the community for personal gains.

MPs John Waluke (Sirisia), Didmas Barasa (Kimilili), Dan Wanyama (Webuye West) and Mwambu Mabonga (Bumula) have warned the community against following the CS blindly to support ODM leader Raila Odinga.

The lawmakers criticised Wamalwa’s decision to rally behind the Democratic Alliance Party of Kenya.

“Eugene is a political broker. He formed a political party, which he used to lobby for positions in the government. Don’t fall to his trap this time around,” Waluke said during political rallies in Trans Nzoia.

But the CS has defended his support for Azimio la Umoja, insisting that the Raila presidency would fulfil the prophecy by Elijah Masinde that Luhya leadership would come from the lakeside.

Wamalwa denied pursuing personal agenda, saying he was only associating with leaders capable of forming the next government.

“The sign is on the wall. Those who can’t see where the presidency is headed want to isolate our community from the next government,” he said.

“Those with Ruto are only interested with their stomach, whereas we are busy helping to form a coalition government that would take care of the interests of our community.” 

The leaders’ remarks come barely three days after Ford Kenya leader Moses Wetang’ula accused the CS of betraying the Luhya’s political course.

Wetang’ula said it is dishonest of Wamalwa to back Raila, who is supposed to reciprocate the community’s vote after his unsuccessful presidential bids.

“Eugene and his associates are only interested in driving selfish agenda at the expense of our community. We have been supporting Raila and he should reciprocate for our good gesture,” he said during a party meeting in Kitale.

Barasa challenged the CS to contest for an elective position to prove his political strength.

“While the rest of us are pursuing the interest of the community, Eugene is busy crafting how he will get a government job. I challenge him to go for an elective seat to prove his political strength and stop confusing our people,” he said.

The leaders claimed that the region’s economic woes will be addressed if Ruto is elected president.

“It is in the hustler government that we will get solutions to economic problems facing the region. Let us support the deputy president to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta,” said Mabonga.

