× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Kibaki Cabinets Arts & Culture Gender Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
Login
THE STANDARD
Home
Counties
Politics
Business
World
National
Health & Science
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Lifestyle
Cartoons
Moi Cabinets
Kibaki Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Gender
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Why Ruto is pushing for Mudavadi to join his fold

POLITICS
By Nathan Ochunge | January 5th 2022

 

Deputy President William Ruto (centre) with MPs Didmus Barasa (Kimilili), Ben Washiali (Mumias East) during a meeting with a section of Western Kenya leaders in Sugoi, Uasin Gishu County on January 1, 2022 [DPPS]

Deputy President William Ruto is warming his way into the heart of both Amani National Congress (ANC) leader Musalia Mudavadi and Ford-Kenya's Moses Wetang'ula.

Although Ruto has on many occasions disparaged the duo, he appears to have changed tune and has embarked on a spirited campaign to woo the two Luhya politicians.

The DP has been categorical that he would prefer working with both Mudavadi and Wetang'ula in his quest to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta.

He has intensified campaigns in Western with a focus on winning the support of the two perceived political heavyweights in the region.

KEEP READING

Ruto was in Bungoma and Kakamega counties on December 31 and addressed several rallies in the two counties.

"I have to consult Mudavadi and Wetang'ula first before visiting the region. I am comfortable working with them than any other leader in this region since they are the legitimate Luhya leaders," he said.

The DP has been castingating ODM chief Raila Odinga for despising top Luhya leaders who command respect as a strategy to woo Mudavadi and Wetang'ula.

Political analysts argue that DP Ruto's change of heart could be a tact meant to convince the two leaders to join hands with him.

Emmanuela Mulaa, a political commentator said Ruto understands UDA-allied MPs from the region lack the capacity to mobilise adequate votes for him and therefore he has to seek for the help of the key leaders.

"He is aware his troops on the ground cannot command a huge following. Mudavadi and Wetang'ula gave Raila over 65 per cent of Western votes in 2017 and that is what Ruto is banking on," said Mulaa. 

She went on: “Ruto believes Mulembe Nation will not support Raila after he betrayed their sons. For Ruto to be sure of victory in first round, he needs the two."

Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala argues that they are ready to work with anybody as ANC party and no one should demonise them for associating with Ruto.

“Stop criminalising our engagements with Ruto. He is a leader and has a right to associate with anybody, including Raila. We are looking for honest friends," said Malala.

He added: “We shall endorse Mudavadi as our presidential candidate on January 23 but that does not stop him from looking for like-minded friends to form the next government.”

According to the senator, ANC will start creating networks as a party and not as One Kenya Alliance (OKA).

Malala says the door is wide open for political alliances ahead of the August General Election: "We are waiting for the Political Parties Amendments Act to sail through in the National Assembly then we shall know where each of the parties stand."

“We will work with a partners who keep their promises not those with a history of betraying others.”

Former Kakamega Senator Boni Khalwale supports a political alliance between Ruto and Mudavadi and Wetang'ula.

Share this story

RELATED VIDEOS

Dead family members notice moved Kenyans
Police reports indicated that the accident happened at a stretch of about 35km on the Nairobi-Mombasa highway between Mackinnon Road town and Manyani.
Will Moses Wetang’ula survive DAP-K foray that could end his political career?
Bungoma Senator Moses Wetang’ula is a man under siege following spirited campaigns by the Democratic Action Party of Kenya (DAP-K) .

MOST READ

Widow fears for daughter who disappeared after ‘lesbianism’ allegations
Widow fears for daughter who disappeared after ‘lesbianism’ allegations

NAIROBI

By Jacob Ng’etich

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Mistrust rocks 'third force' OKA as Ruto, Raila woo principals

By Grace Ng'ang'a | 51 seconds ago

Mistrust rocks 'third force' OKA as Ruto, Raila woo principals
Will Moses Wetang’ula survive DAP-K foray that could end his political career?

By Nathan Ochunge | 51 seconds ago

Will Moses Wetang’ula survive DAP-K foray that could end his political career?
Ruto allies file new multiple amendments in bid to frustrate coalition Bill

By Moses Nyamori | 7 hours ago

Ruto allies file new multiple amendments in bid to frustrate coalition Bill
You are only fit for MCA, Natembeya tells Wamalwa

By Stephen Rutto | 14 hours ago

You are only fit for MCA, Natembeya tells Wamalwa

;
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

Telegram

For the latest job adverts

join @standardjobs telegram channel

Digital News

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

Enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC