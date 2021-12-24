× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Kibaki Cabinets Arts & Culture Gender Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
Login
THE STANDARD
Home
Counties
Politics
Business
World
National
Health & Science
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Lifestyle
Cartoons
Moi Cabinets
Kibaki Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Gender
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

UDA-allied MPs accuse State of Itumbi’s kidnap, torture

NATIONAL
By Winfrey Owino | December 24th 2021

Lawmakers allied to DP Ruto’s UDA party have accused the State of masterminding the abduction and torture of Dennis Itumbi. [Screen Grab: KTN News]

Lawmakers allied to DP Ruto’s UDA party have accused the State of masterminding the abduction and torture of Dennis Itumbi allegedly for his remarks on some top government officials via his social media platforms.

Itumbi, Ruto's digital communications strategist, was reported missing at Thindigua Police Post in Kiambu County on Thursday, December 23.

In a press conference at the Senate Grounds on Friday, December 24, the legislators claimed the abductors took turns to torture and batter Itumbi’s limbs with a hammer, making a number of threats.

“They continued battering him with a hammer for hours causing him to sustain soft tissue injuries,” Senator Susan Kihika stated.

KEEP READING

Kihika further claimed that Itumbi was falsely arrested and put in a vehicle that was driven around the city for hours.

All this while he was being tortured before he was thrown to a thicket and the abductors fled leaving him for dead, said Kihika.

“He struggled and limped all the way to a nearby road to ask for help from Boda Boda riders. However, a passing taxi driver volunteered to help him,” she narrated.

According to the statement, Itumbi was taken to Neema Uhai hospital in Ruaka for first aid before being transferred to Nairobi West Hospital for specialized treatment. He is currently admitted at the facility.

Hours before the joint statement was issued, authorities said they launched investigations into the alleged abduction.

The MPs also urged the president to constitute a commission of inquiry to probe criminals targeting political players.

“We demand Impartial and independent investigation and President to constitute a commission of inquiry into the existence of a criminal squad targeting political players,” she added.

In a statement, Police Spokesperson Bruno Shioso said they had received a report on the incident, filed yesterday some minutes to 4 pm.

“Police have since launched investigations with a view to establishing the circumstances surrounding the incident,” Shioso said.

The NPS spokesman further appealed to the public to desist from speculation into Itumbi’s case, booked at the station under OB 10/23/12/2021.

Share this story

RELATED VIDEOS

Conte says Premier League meeting on schedule concerns was a waste of time
Premier League managers put forward their concerns on fixture congestion in Thursday's meeting with the league but it felt like they were talking to a
Kenya's first African Commanding Officer still going strong at 95
More than 54 years after he retired from the military, retired Lieutenant Colonel Joshua Korigo Barno is one of Kenya’s unsung heroes, who played a ro

MOST READ

Customers to enjoy lower call rates from January 2022, CA boss directs
Customers to enjoy lower call rates from January 2022, CA boss directs

NATIONAL

By Winfrey Owino

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Kenya's first African Commanding Officer still going strong at 95

By Edward Kosut | 1 hour ago

Kenya's first African Commanding Officer still going strong at 95
Family of girl who had 10kg breast tissue removed seeks help to clear hospital bill

By Anne Atieno | 2 hours ago

Family of girl who had 10kg breast tissue removed seeks help to clear hospital bill
Court sentences man to life after he was found guilty of defiling stepdaughter

By Lynn Kolongei | 3 hours ago

Court sentences man to life after he was found guilty of defiling stepdaughter
Woman wins case to adopt grandson from bereaved daughter-in-law

By Robert Amalemba | 3 hours ago

Woman wins case to adopt grandson from bereaved daughter-in-law

;
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

Telegram

For the latest job adverts

join @standardjobs telegram channel

Digital News

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

Enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC