UDA-allied MPs accuse State of Itumbi’s kidnap, torture

Lawmakers allied to DP Ruto’s UDA party have accused the State of masterminding the abduction and torture of Dennis Itumbi. [Screen Grab: KTN News]

Lawmakers allied to DP Ruto’s UDA party have accused the State of masterminding the abduction and torture of Dennis Itumbi allegedly for his remarks on some top government officials via his social media platforms.

Itumbi, Ruto's digital communications strategist, was reported missing at Thindigua Police Post in Kiambu County on Thursday, December 23.

In a press conference at the Senate Grounds on Friday, December 24, the legislators claimed the abductors took turns to torture and batter Itumbi’s limbs with a hammer, making a number of threats.

“They continued battering him with a hammer for hours causing him to sustain soft tissue injuries,” Senator Susan Kihika stated.

Kihika further claimed that Itumbi was falsely arrested and put in a vehicle that was driven around the city for hours.

All this while he was being tortured before he was thrown to a thicket and the abductors fled leaving him for dead, said Kihika.

“He struggled and limped all the way to a nearby road to ask for help from Boda Boda riders. However, a passing taxi driver volunteered to help him,” she narrated.

According to the statement, Itumbi was taken to Neema Uhai hospital in Ruaka for first aid before being transferred to Nairobi West Hospital for specialized treatment. He is currently admitted at the facility.

Hours before the joint statement was issued, authorities said they launched investigations into the alleged abduction.

The MPs also urged the president to constitute a commission of inquiry to probe criminals targeting political players.

“We demand Impartial and independent investigation and President to constitute a commission of inquiry into the existence of a criminal squad targeting political players,” she added.

In a statement, Police Spokesperson Bruno Shioso said they had received a report on the incident, filed yesterday some minutes to 4 pm.

“Police have since launched investigations with a view to establishing the circumstances surrounding the incident,” Shioso said.

The NPS spokesman further appealed to the public to desist from speculation into Itumbi’s case, booked at the station under OB 10/23/12/2021.

Share this story