× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Kibaki Cabinets Arts & Culture Gender Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
Login
THE STANDARD
Home
Counties
Politics
Business
World
National
Health & Science
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Lifestyle
Cartoons
Moi Cabinets
Kibaki Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Gender
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Raila: We will deliver 20 million Kenyans from yoke of poverty

POLITICS
By Alexander Chagema | January 4th 2022

ODM leader Raila Odinga and Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya during burial service of the late Julia Taracha at Mautuma in Lugari. January 3, 2022.  [Benjamin Sakwa, Standard]

ODM presidential candidate Raila Odinga has pledged to change the country’s economic outlook and move more than 20 million Kenyans out of poverty. Raila says his social welfare programme will empower youth and that his government will respect and give women equal rights. 

“Kenya has undergone two liberation struggles and I pledge to spearhead the third. The first liberation struggle brought us independence; the second brought us the 2010 Constitution and now I want to spearhead the revolution that will change the economy,” Raila said. 

He reiterated his last December 10-point declaration at Kasarani and took a swipe at Deputy President William Ruto, asking supporters whether they wanted his economic blueprint that seeks to create jobs or wheelbarrows. 

KEEP READING

Raila spoke yesterday at the burial of Julia Daraja, mother of Nabii Nabwera at Magara village in Kakamega. Nabwera is Kakamega’s Agriculture and Livestock Production chief officer. He has previously been a consultant for ODM.

Raila arrived at Nabwera’s home at 2:25pm aboard a helicopter that landed a few metres from where the service was being held. His arrival interrupted the service, as excited mourners ran towards the helicopter. Accompanying Raila to the burial were Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya and Lugari MP Ayub Savula, who recently announced he was joining the Azimio La Umoja movement despite being ANC deputy party leader. 

“Raila is the only way to Canaan. The other camp will take us back to Egypt,” Mr Oparanya said, adding: “Let us all give our votes to Raila Odinga. Your MP Ayub Savula saw the light recently and joined Azimio La Umoja”. 

Raila arrived from Mombasa, where he had been drumming up support for the movement that brings together like-minded parties in their quest for the presidency in the August polls, before President Uhuru Kenyatta hands over power at the end of his second term.

Raila said he had been a friend of the Nabweras for a long time and gave a brief history of the independence struggle. 

Speaker after speaker veered off the core function and delved into politics. The speakers urged those present to cast their votes for Raila in August since he was the most preferred presidential candidate among those who have so far expressed interest. Many gave Raila’s selfless struggle for the second liberation as the reason he should be rewarded with the presidency. 

Speaking on the sidelines of the service, ANC nominated MP Godfrey Osotsi said he had decamped to ODM on December 4, at Kidundu stadium in Vihiga, and only announced the move at Bukhungu II on December 31. “In politics, you must have a stand. I will be vying for the Vihiga Senatorial seat on an ODM ticket,” he said.

Mr Osotsi said the Bukhungu II rally was not about barring other presidential candidates from the region. “All presidential aspirants have a constitutional right to visit any part of the country. Nobody has a monopoly to do politics in any one region. However, we have resolved that the western Kenya vote will go to Azimio La Umoja under Raila Odinga”. 

“Expect more defections soon. The people of western are telling their leaders to support Raila Odinga. We have the opportunity to win with Raila,” Shinyalu MP Justus Kizito said.

Share this story

RELATED VIDEOS

Mitumba imports jump four-fold in the third quarter
Data shows that 49,176 tonnes of second-hand clothes were imported into the country in the third quarter of last year compared to 13,334 tonnes.
Fallout: Ngirici removes UDA colours from her offices, vehicles
Ngirici’s supporters spent the better part of Monday removing the colours from the office and from the vehicles

MOST READ

Widow fears for daughter who disappeared after ‘lesbianism’ allegations
Widow fears for daughter who disappeared after ‘lesbianism’ allegations

NAIROBI

By Jacob Ng’etich

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
You are only fit for MCA, Natembeya tells Wamalwa

By Stephen Rutto | 1 hour ago

You are only fit for MCA, Natembeya tells Wamalwa
DAP-K party leader reveals deal with Raila

By Nathan Ochunge | 2 hours ago

DAP-K party leader reveals deal with Raila
Coast leaders craft new alliances with eyes set on August elections

By Philip Mwakio and RENSON MNYAMWEZI | 5 hours ago

Coast leaders craft new alliances with eyes set on August elections
It’s tightrope for deputy governors seeking to take over from bosses

By Harold Odhiambo and John Shilitsa | 5 hours ago

It’s tightrope for deputy governors seeking to take over from bosses

;
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

Telegram

For the latest job adverts

join @standardjobs telegram channel

Digital News

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

Enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC