× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Kibaki Cabinets Arts & Culture Gender Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
Login
THE STANDARD
Home
Counties
Politics
Business
World
National
Health & Science
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Lifestyle
Cartoons
Moi Cabinets
Kibaki Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Gender
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

I will draw lessons shared with Magufuli to transform Kenya, says Raila

POLITICS
By Harold Odhiambo and Caleb Kingwara | December 28th 2021
The late Tanzanian President John Pombe Magufuli and ODM leader Raila Odinga. [Courtesy]

ODM leader Raila Odinga has said he will draw lessons he shared with the late Tanzanian President John Pombe Magufuli to transform the country.

Raila said he was the secret key that helped Magufuli unlock the economy of Tanzania and helped him identify the loopholes he needed to seal to spur economic growth and fill public coffers.

Speaking in Suna West, Migori County, the ODM leader vowed to fight corruption which he blamed for the myriad of problems facing the country.

“I was Magufuli’s advisor and he would even call me at 6 am in the morning to ask for my input on issues. I told him where he could get money,” said Raila.

He claimed that after Magufuli was elected, he spent several days giving him tips on how best to unlock the country’s potential.

KEEP READING

“I stayed with him for one week when he was elected. I told him the loopholes to seal to help him generate money for the country,” said Raila.

And among the lessons that he hopes to draw from Magufuli’s leadership to help Kenya grow include the fight against corruption.

“In our country, our main enemy is corruption,” said Raila.

The ODM leader said that he would promote development in the counties under a programme dubbed Uchumi Mashinani even as made a case for his social protection fund.

“I said that I know where we will get money to support the social protection fund. We must change how we are moving as a country,” said Raila.

He also said that he would prioritize education and job creation as part of his agenda for the country.

“We must make sure that we invest heavily in Education. Everyone should have access to education. It will help unlock employment opportunities and also encourage self-employment,” said Raila.

The ODM leader dismissed Deputy President William Ruto’s bottoms-up economic model saying it can never be the solution to the problems Kenyans face. He maintained that it was important to empower young people.

Raila promised to introduce tax reliefs for businessmen and also introduce healthcare insurance for all Kenyans.

The ODM pledge to ensure that factories are built across the country with each sub-county having at least a factory to create employment opportunities.

“Health sector is also an area that we must revamp. We must ensure that everyone is able to get access to healthcare regardless of their financial status,” said Raila.

He faulted Ruto’s generous donations to churches saying it was unrealistic for someone earning Sh2 million a month to spend Sh100 million monthly on donations.

“He takes the donations to church and claim others are waganga,” said Raila.

The ODM leader used the opportunity to rally his Nyanza backyard to enlist as voters in their numbers to ebanle him clinch the presidency.

He urged ODM supporters and aspirants to maintain peace and assured of free and fair nominations.

“Do not heckle an opponent. If you don’t like them, wait for the ballot,” he said.

Share this story

RELATED VIDEOS

Congolese rhumba star General Defao is dead
Congolese Rhumba star Lulendo Matumona, also known as General Defao, dies aged 62 while receiving treatment at a hospital in Douala, Cameroon.
Police yet to issue permit to Atwoli for Bukhungu II event
Raila Odinga has confirmed he will attend the Friday meeting at Bukhungu Stadium.

MOST READ

Woman loses three kin in crash while 11 perish at Coast blackspot
Woman loses three kin in crash while 11 perish at Coast blackspot

NYANZA

By Eric Abuga and Patrick Beja

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
When cracks in Jubilee finally tore party apart

By Ndungu Gachane | 2 hours ago

When cracks in Jubilee finally tore party apart
Bukhungu invitation puts Raila, Mudavadi on a collision course

By Robert Amalemba and Brian Kisanji | 11 hours ago

Bukhungu invitation puts Raila, Mudavadi on a collision course
ANC, Ford-Kenya give tough terms on parties’ law

By Brian Kisanji | 1 day ago

ANC, Ford-Kenya give tough terms on parties’ law
MPs to receive proposals on coalitions Bill

By Grace Ng'ang'a | 1 day ago

MPs to receive proposals on coalitions Bill

;
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

Telegram

For the latest job adverts

join @standardjobs telegram channel

Digital News

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

Enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC