Bukhungu II: Kenyans throng Bukhungu Stadium for Atwoli event (photos)
POLITICS
By Mireri Junior
| December 31st 2021
Kenyans on Friday throng Bukhungu Stadium in Kakamega County to attend the Bukhungu II meeting convened by Cotu secretary-general Francis Atwoli to give the Luhya community a political direction.
The meeting comes after another one in 2016 before the 2017 General Election which the community was given a political direction.
Locals expect the Cotu boss to give them direction ahead of 21022 after ANC leader Musalia Mudavadi who was named the community spokesperson in 2016 skipped the meeting.
Mudavdi and his Ford Kenya counterpart Moses Wetang’ula opted to skip the meeting terming it a coronation exercise for ODM leader Raila Odinga.
Atwoli has, however, dismissed the remarks, saying the meeting is for political leaders who want to unite the country.
Host Governor and ODM Deputy Leader Wycliffe Oparanya said the meeting is not an ODM affair but a unity convention meant to chat the way forward for the Mulembe nation.
Governors who will grace the event include Oparanya, Kisii Governor James Ongwae, Charity Ngilu (Kitui), Cornel Rasanga (Siaya), Wilber Ottichilo (Vihiga), Sospeter Ojaamong’ (Busia), Prof Anyang’ Nyongo’ (Kisumu).
