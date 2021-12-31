× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Kibaki Cabinets Arts & Culture Gender Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Bukhungu II: Kenyans throng Bukhungu Stadium for Atwoli event (photos)

POLITICS
By Mireri Junior | December 31st 2021

A section of the crowd at Bukhungu Stadium for the Bukungu II event. [Collins Oduor, Standard]

Kenyans on Friday throng Bukhungu Stadium in Kakamega County to attend the Bukhungu II meeting convened by Cotu secretary-general Francis Atwoli to give the Luhya community a political direction.

The meeting comes after another one in 2016 before the 2017 General Election which the community was given a political direction.

Locals follow proceedings at the stadium before the arrival of political leaders. [Collins Oduor, Standard]

Locals expect the Cotu boss to give them direction ahead of 21022 after ANC leader Musalia Mudavadi who was named the community spokesperson in 2016 skipped the meeting.

KEEP READING

A man blows his vuvuzela at the stadium during the event. [Collins Oduor, Standard]

Mudavdi and his Ford Kenya counterpart Moses Wetang’ula opted to skip the meeting terming it a coronation exercise for ODM leader Raila Odinga.

Police officers man the gate as locals stream into Bukhungu Stadium in Kakamega County. [Collins Oduor, Standard]

Atwoli has, however, dismissed the remarks, saying the meeting is for political leaders who want to unite the country.

Host Governor and ODM Deputy Leader Wycliffe Oparanya said the meeting is not an ODM affair but a unity convention meant to chat the way forward for the Mulembe nation.

Locals seated in the stadium during the Bukhungu II meeting in Kakamega County. [Collins Oduor, Standard]

Governors who will grace the event include Oparanya, Kisii Governor James Ongwae, Charity Ngilu (Kitui), Cornel Rasanga (Siaya), Wilber Ottichilo (Vihiga), Sospeter Ojaamong’ (Busia), Prof Anyang’ Nyongo’ (Kisumu).

RELATED VIDEOS

Why Moses Wetang'ula skipped Bukhungu II meeting
The Ford Kenya party leader was meeting party officials in Trans Nzoia before attending a boat racing event in Busia.
Some of the leading lights we lost in 2021
We said goodbye to notable people including politicians, business tycoons, lawyers and medical practitioners.

