Moses Wetang'ula reveals why he skipped Bukhungu II meeting

POLITICS
By Mireri Junior | December 31st 2021

Ford Kenya Party leader Moses Wetang'ula will meet party officials in Trans Nzoia County. [File, Standard]

Hours the Bukhungu II Luhya unity meeting, Ford Kenya Party Leader Moses Wetang'ula confirmed he will not attend the event due to other engagements.

Wetang'ula explained his absence through his Twitter handle and said he will be meeting party officials in Trans Nzoia County to plan for the 2022 General Election before attending a boat racing event in Busia County.

“Today I am meeting Ford Kenya Officials and party candidates in Trans Nzoia to plan for 2022. Thereafter I will attend end year boat racing at Number Beach in Bwiri ward Busia County,” he tweeted.

OKA leaders

KEEP READING

Central Organisation of Trade Unions (COTU) secretary-general Francis Atwoli who is also the convener of the meeting said they invited the One Kenya Alliance (OKA) leaders because the meeting was not for a specific political outfit.

 According to Atwoli, the organisers invited ANC leader Musalia Mudavadi, Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka, Kanu’s Gideon Moi and Wetang'ula to be part of their pronouncement ahead of the 2022 General Election.

Atwoli said Mudavadi was invited as Luhya spokesperson while the other OKA principals were invited as friends.

 "Mudavadi is still the spokesperson of the Luhya community. So we are only interested to know who will be part of the next government. That is why we have invited him, Wetang'ula and other OKA principals who are our friends," said Atwoli.

Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala had on Tuesday said the Bungoma Senator and Mudavadi will not attend Bukhungu II but were the guests of honour at the finals of the Cleo Malala Super Cup tournament being held at Mumias Sports Complex.

 “Uniting the Mulembe people using soccer. Musalia Mudavadi and Wetang'ula confirmed guests in the 4th edition of the biggest tournament in East Africa,” said Malala.

Wetang'ula will skip both meetings being held in Kakamega County.

By the time of publishing this article, Gideon Moi and Kalonzo Musyoka had not confirmed their attendance. 

Wetang'ula, Kalonzo and Mudavadi on December 9 snubbed ODM leader Raila Odinga's Azimio la Umoja event at Nairobi’s Kasarani Stadium where he announced his fifth State House bid.

