Governor Amason Kingi's party to enter pact with Raila Odinga's Azimio la Umoja Movement

Kilifi Governor Amason Kingi with ODM leader Raila Odinga. [File, Standard]

Kilifi Governor Amason Kingi now claims Pamoja African Alliance (PAA) has initiated talks with Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party to become an equal partner.

He insisted that the party had settled for Raila Odinga as its preferred presidential candidate in the 2022 general election.

Kingi said this in Malindi town during a meeting with women opinion leaders where he asked them to spread the PAA message to residents.

“We should ask ourselves how we will benefit from a Raila's government because we shall give him our votes, but we have to know our stake as a region before elections,” he said.

He added that PAA stood for economic empowerment and land and will team up with Raila since his ideologies marry with those of his party.

“PAA stands for economy and land reforms. Whoever will come here and promise us that he will work to improve our economy, we shall sign a contract with him. Go to every corner of this region to spread the PAA gospel," he said.

Former Malindi MP Willy Mtengo said PAA was finalising talks with the Azimio la Umoja movement.

“We want ODM not to field candidates in our area, from governor to Member of County Assembly, and if they fail to heed our request, then we shall show them dust,” he said.

However, ODM secretary-general Edwin Sifuna rubbished statements that Kingi’s party was in talks with ODM for a possible coalition, saying that Governor Kingi was desperately seeking relevance ahead of his retirement next year.

“Kilifi is an ODM county, and we will field candidates in all elective positions. Those people talking of a PAA party are ODM members who have anticipated defeat and chickened out.

Governor Kingi is more confused since he doesn’t know his next move after his term ends next year,” he said.

He said ODM has no and will have no partnership with PAA, adding that if Kingi was serious enough with his mission, he could have attended the Azimio la Umoja convention at Kasarani.

“Kingi made no appearance during the most critical time where he could have been recognized the way the other governors with political parties did. He has been missing out on Mr Odinga’s meetings, including in Kilifi County,” he said.

Malindi politician Jamal Sheikh castigated Governor Kingi for forming PAA to push for the regional agenda, saying the move was selfish and aimed at creating political slots for himself after completing his ten-year tenure.

"Kingi has been a member of parliament for Magarini, a minister for two government ministries and governor for ten years, but did nothing to help his people," he said.

"What does Kingi think he can do to help his people after completing his governor term? His ambitions are driven by selfish political interest, and we are not boarding his PAA. Let it remain his political party," he said.

