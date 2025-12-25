×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Truth Without Fear
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

Police hold husband after wife found murdered on Christmas Day

By Anne Atieno | Dec. 25, 2025

Police in Migori County are holding a 33-year-old man after his wife, a Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) officer, was found dead in their home at Osingo area, Suna East Sub-County, in the early hours of Christmas Day.

Suna East Sub-County Police Commander Samuel Boit, who confirmed the incident, said the officer was found lying in a pool of blood with a deep cut wound on her forehead and signs that she may have been strangled.

The officer, who had reportedly just returned home from the barracks, is believed to have been attacked at around 1:00 a.m.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

“She was lying on the ground beside the bed,” Mr Boit said.

According to police reports, the woman’s husband told officers that he went to the house, found the door open, and discovered his wife lying in a pool of blood, with her two mobile phones missing.

“The scene was processed and the husband was taken in for further investigations,” Boit said.

Investigations into the murder have since been launched, with police indicating that they are awaiting further forensic and investigative reports.

Mr Boit said the suspect is being held at Migori Police Station to assist investigators as they seek to establish the circumstances surrounding the officer’s death.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Christmas Day Christmas Day Murder Migori Murder
.

Latest Stories

Standard Group senior videographer Rashid Idi dies after short illness
Standard Group senior videographer Rashid Idi dies after short illness
Nairobi
By Esther Nyambura
2 hrs ago
Calls for Kenyans to stop recklessness on roads this festive season dominate X-mas celebrations
Western
By Bernard Lusigi
5 hrs ago
Former Nyali MP Awiti Bolo tells Nassir to rein in county askaris over hawker harassment
Coast
By Willis Oketch
5 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

DCI reveals owner of probox vehicle captured on CCTV before Jirongo's death
By Julius Chepkwony 6 hrs ago
DCI reveals owner of probox vehicle captured on CCTV before Jirongo's death
ODM wrangles deepen over plot to 'auction' party to President
By Bernard Lusigi and Brian Kisanji 8 hrs ago
ODM wrangles deepen over plot to 'auction' party to President
High Court blocks payment of Sh6.2 billion linked to NYS 'air suppliers'
By Nancy Gitonga 1 day ago
High Court blocks payment of Sh6.2 billion linked to NYS 'air suppliers'
Legal officer murdered hours after returning from graduation in Bondo
By Isaiah Gwengi 1 day ago
Legal officer murdered hours after returning from graduation in Bondo
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved