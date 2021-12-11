Shield your family from politics, Anne Waiguru to women leaders

Governor Anne Waiguru during the launch of Women in Leadership Academy at Safari Park hotel. [Jenipher Wachie, Standard]

Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru is not one to mince her words, especially where family is involved.

In a viral video clip doing rounds on the interwebs, Waiguru advises women, mostly aspiring politicians, to keep their families off politics and from the social eye.

“Keep your family off politics and private. Shield and protect them,” the county chief told female participants during the launch of the Women Leadership Academy at a Nairobi hotel earlier this week.

Waiguru, who actively joined politics in 2016, advised the participants not to expose their families to the travesty that is Kenyan politics as it can be “vicious.”

“If your family becomes exposed, it becomes completely unbearable and you need them for fallback,” she said.

The Kirinyaga governor further urged women leaders not to allow circumstances define them, but instead use that to their advantage to get ahead.

“How do we use the circumstances against us to our advantage?" She posed, adding: "It is important to listen to your community and what they value.”

Though little is known of her family, Waiguru has in the past revealed to a local daily that she and her husband- lawyer Kamotho Waiganjo live in separate homes and still enjoy their marriage.

Waiguru is said to live in Kitisuru while Waiganjo stays in the vast Runda estate in Nairobi.

Share this story