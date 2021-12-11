× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Kibaki Cabinets Arts & Culture Gender Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
Login
THE STANDARD
Home
Counties
Politics
Business
World
National
Health & Science
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Lifestyle
Cartoons
Moi Cabinets
Kibaki Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Gender
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Shield your family from politics, Anne Waiguru to women leaders

POLITICS
By Betty Njeru | December 11th 2021

Governor Anne Waiguru during the launch of Women in Leadership Academy at Safari Park hotel. [Jenipher Wachie, Standard]

Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru is not one to mince her words, especially where family is involved.

In a viral video clip doing rounds on the interwebs, Waiguru advises women, mostly aspiring politicians, to keep their families off politics and from the social eye.

“Keep your family off politics and private. Shield and protect them,” the county chief told female participants during the launch of the Women Leadership Academy at a Nairobi hotel earlier this week.

Waiguru, who actively joined politics in 2016, advised the participants not to expose their families to the travesty that is Kenyan politics as it can be “vicious.”

KEEP READING

“If your family becomes exposed, it becomes completely unbearable and you need them for fallback,” she said.

The Kirinyaga governor further urged women leaders not to allow circumstances define them, but instead use that to their advantage to get ahead.

“How do we use the circumstances against us to our advantage?" She posed, adding: "It is important to listen to your community and what they value.”

Though little is known of her family, Waiguru has in the past revealed to a local daily that she and her husband- lawyer Kamotho Waiganjo live in separate homes and still enjoy their marriage.

Waiguru is said to live in Kitisuru while Waiganjo stays in the vast Runda estate in Nairobi.

Share this story

RELATED VIDEOS

Kenyans are suffering because of corruption, not economic model
It is a white lie because we elect thieves whose main occupation is fleecing taxpayers and not uplifting them.
France to lift lid on secret archives detailing bloody Algeria war
Between 1954 and 1962, France waged a war against an independence movement in its then colony. Hundreds of thousands of Algerians were killed

MOST READ

DP William Ruto’s Chief of Staff Ken Osinde is dead
DP William Ruto’s Chief of Staff Ken Osinde is dead

NATIONAL

By Brian Okoth

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Governor Kingi declares support for Raila's bid

By Nehemiah Okwembah and Patrick Beja | 2 hours ago

Governor Kingi declares support for Raila's bid
Why I have ditched Ruto for Raila – Joash Maangi

By Eric Abuga | 6 hours ago

Why I have ditched Ruto for Raila – Joash Maangi
We’re sorry, ODM to Maragua MP Mary Wamaua

By Mireri Junior | 10 hours ago

We’re sorry, ODM to Maragua MP Mary Wamaua
Raila Odinga: I am in the 2022 race and this is my agenda for the country

By Moses Nyamori | 12 hours ago

Raila Odinga: I am in the 2022 race and this is my agenda for the country

;
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

Telegram

For the latest job adverts

join @standardjobs telegram channel

Digital News

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

Enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC