ANC appoints 24-year-old Ameera Abdiwahab Abdulah as youths leader

POLITICS
By Jacob Ng’etich | December 6th 2021
ANC Party Leader Musalia Mudavadi. [Boniface Okendo, Standard]

The Amani National Congress (ANC) party has appointed 24-year-old Ameera Abdiwahab Abdulahi from Garissa County as the National Youth League chairperson.

ANC party leader Musalia Mudavadi said the youth form a big part of the voting bloc and cannot be sidelined from the country’s political dispensation.

He said his administration will ensure youths are involved in decision making from the lowest level of government to the Cabinet.

“The youth are the leaders of today and not tomorrow. For them to take over the leadership, they have to be groomed and involved in every aspect of leadership starting now,” he said at the party’s headquarters in Nairobi, today.

Ms Abdiwahab not only represents women but also the marginalised communities of Northern Kenya, where the party enjoys a massive following.

She called on youths to unite and stand up to be counted in the leadership of the country.

“I support the ANC party dream of reclaiming Kenya’s lost glory. Under our mantra #UchumiBora, we believe the youths of this country deserve a better, sober and citizen-centric leadership. The dreams and aspirations of our forefathers are yet to be achieved and here comes the chance to change this country for the better,” she said.

“I am equally indebted to the members and the leadership of ANC youth league for the commitment, dedication and efforts we have all put in place to take our party to greater heights,” Abdiwahab added.

She takes over the party youth leadership from Kennedy Omullo who has been at the helm for three years and is poised to take over other duties.

Abdiwahab regretted that past mistakes of leaders have continued to affect and disillusion the youth in the country.

“Unfortunately, the mistakes made by our seniors are now hurting us, the youths. The economy is no longer friendly to us, we’re jobless, broke and depressed. However, I believe, the future is still bright, if we stand firm to change the situation. Together, impossible is nothing. I pledge to be loyal to the aspirations of the young people and I will dearly represent the voice of millions of youths yearning for change, with every opportunity I will get at the decision table,” she said.?

