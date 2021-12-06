× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Kibaki Cabinets Arts & Culture Gender Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Ranguma drops governorship bid, endorses Obura for seat

POLITICS
By Harold Odhiambo | December 6th 2021

Former Kisumu Governor Jack Ranguma. [Collins Oduor, Standard]

The battle for Kisumu governorship has taken a twist after former Governor Jack Ranguma dropped his ambitions to reclaim the seat.

He instead endorsed former Kisumu Central MP Ken Obura for the seat in a surprise move that left his loyalists, who had been hoping that he would challenge Governor Anyang’ Nyong’o, stunned.

The development is a major boost for Obura, who has been keen to lure several key figures to his camp.

Speaking at the weekend at his home, Ranguma said he is not keen on the seat anymore and claimed they engaged in talks with other leaders on the best candidate to challenge Nyong'o.

Ranguma, who made a failed bid to retain the seat as an independent candidate, had been contemplating returning to the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party to make another attempt at the governor seat.

"We have been having discussions among the three of us, Senator Fred Outa, Obura and I, and this is the outcome of those deliberations," he said.

Ranguma appealed to Outa to back Obura even as he claimed that the former Central MP had the strength and mettle to battle for the ODM ticket.

“My age does not allow me to fight for the seat. I, therefore, leave it to my younger brother Obura. He still has the energy," he said.

And as political temperatures continue to mount in the lakeside city, Obura is optimistic of having an edge over other opponents.

Others who have shown interest include Nyong'o, Senator Fred Outa, businessman Ochola Kamili and former County Assembly Speaker Onyango Oloo.

Nyong’o got a boost on his reelection bid after Siaya Senator James Orengo said he is the best bet to take the county forward. He lauded his development blueprint.

Nyong’o has also been busy strengthening his grassroots support by completing several projects he initiated as he seeks to convince the region to give him another term in office.

His administration is banking on the transformation he has made in the county to market his bid. The governor has several allies within the ODM circles and the County Assembly.

Disappointment as Ruto fails to attend funds drive
Kemosi said the DP had a tight schedule and would not be available until March 2022.
Special needs school seeks varsity partnership
A special needs school in Thika wants to partner with Mount Kenya University to boost the morale of learners.

Uhuru to open historic park on Jamhuri Day
Uhuru to open historic park on Jamhuri Day

NAIROBI

By Jacinta Mutura

.
Why 2022 election could be the defining moment for women leadership

By Harold Odhiambo | 46 minutes ago

Why 2022 election could be the defining moment for women leadership
Disappointment as Ruto fails to attend funds drive

By Stanley Ongwae | 49 minutes ago

Disappointment as Ruto fails to attend funds drive
Governor Mutua launches presidential bid, pledges to reduce taxes

By Jacinta Mutura | 1 hour ago

Governor Mutua launches presidential bid, pledges to reduce taxes
Raila to clear doubts about his bid this Friday

By Grace Ng'ang'a | 4 hours ago

Raila to clear doubts about his bid this Friday

