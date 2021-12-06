Ranguma drops governorship bid, endorses Obura for seat
POLITICS
By Harold Odhiambo
| December 6th 2021
The battle for Kisumu governorship has taken a twist after former Governor Jack Ranguma dropped his ambitions to reclaim the seat.
He instead endorsed former Kisumu Central MP Ken Obura for the seat in a surprise move that left his loyalists, who had been hoping that he would challenge Governor Anyang’ Nyong’o, stunned.
The development is a major boost for Obura, who has been keen to lure several key figures to his camp.
Speaking at the weekend at his home, Ranguma said he is not keen on the seat anymore and claimed they engaged in talks with other leaders on the best candidate to challenge Nyong'o.
KEEP READING
Governor Mutua launches presidential bid, pledges to reduce taxes
Alfred Mutua pledges couple loans as he launches manifesto
CNN fires anchor Chris Cuomo over role in brother's sex scandal
Ranguma, who made a failed bid to retain the seat as an independent candidate, had been contemplating returning to the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party to make another attempt at the governor seat.
"We have been having discussions among the three of us, Senator Fred Outa, Obura and I, and this is the outcome of those deliberations," he said.
Ranguma appealed to Outa to back Obura even as he claimed that the former Central MP had the strength and mettle to battle for the ODM ticket.
“My age does not allow me to fight for the seat. I, therefore, leave it to my younger brother Obura. He still has the energy," he said.
And as political temperatures continue to mount in the lakeside city, Obura is optimistic of having an edge over other opponents.
Others who have shown interest include Nyong'o, Senator Fred Outa, businessman Ochola Kamili and former County Assembly Speaker Onyango Oloo.
Nyong’o got a boost on his reelection bid after Siaya Senator James Orengo said he is the best bet to take the county forward. He lauded his development blueprint.
Nyong’o has also been busy strengthening his grassroots support by completing several projects he initiated as he seeks to convince the region to give him another term in office.
His administration is banking on the transformation he has made in the county to market his bid. The governor has several allies within the ODM circles and the County Assembly.
RELATED VIDEOS
Governor Charity Ngilu urges Kalonzo and Raila to mend fences and work together ahead of 2022 polls
NEW RED-ZONE? Spike in counties with low numbers with Kisumu registering new infections of Covid-19
Azma ya Vihiga Queens: Wanatarajia kuicharaza Kisumu Starlets, mechi itachezwa kesho ugani Moi
Disappointment as Ruto fails to attend funds driveKemosi said the DP had a tight schedule and would not be available until March 2022.
Special needs school seeks varsity partnershipA special needs school in Thika wants to partner with Mount Kenya University to boost the morale of learners.
MOST READ
Uhuru to open historic park on Jamhuri Day
NAIROBI
- Maranda High School dormitory on fire again
NYANZA
By Isiah Gwengi
- Glowing tributes for tycoon Kibe as a visionary, mentor
NATIONAL
- Pastor Ng’ang’a’s TV station banned from live broadcast
NATIONAL
By Betty Njeru
- ODM candidates in Mount Kenya upbeat as support for Raila soars
POLITICS
- Former PS buried in private ceremony two days after death
NATIONAL