× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Kibaki Cabinets Arts & Culture Gender Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
Login
THE STANDARD
Home
Counties
Politics
Business
World
National
Health & Science
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Lifestyle
Cartoons
Moi Cabinets
Kibaki Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Gender
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

At 83, Professor Sam Ongeri says he is the best bet for governor

POLITICS
By Eric Abuga | November 27th 2021

Kisii Senator Sam Ongeri [Boniface Okendo, Standard]

Kisii Senator Prof Sam Ongeri, 83, has affirmed his quest to become the next governor of the agricultural county, saying he has resolved to dedicate the remainder of his life to uplifting the wellbeing of the county’s residents.

“After years of service, I am sure I could easily have retired into a life of comfort and ease as an elder statesman, or as a beneficiary of any one of the nation’s many generous offerings. But I think I perfectly fit the criteria of the person Kisii needs at this point in time to take it to even greater heights.”

The seasoned politician and a career medical doctor-pediatrician wants to succeed governor James Ongwae.

In his campaign message designed to attract both the young and the old, Ongeri says locals must create synergy among themselves.

KEEP READING

 Raila heads to Kisii as Ongwae succession politics hots up

 Onyonka, other Kisii aspirants defect to ODM

 Family demands for justice after kin dies in Kisii police cell

 Man who killed his wife sentenced to 40 years in prison

“Unifying Kisii County people is a work in progress. I have always said that the Kisii are republican in nature and that is why various people and groups are speaking up everywhere in Kisiiland.”

Prof Ongeri says it is important that the locals come together as a people to succeed.

“Our strength will come in unity. When we come together, all hands must be on deck. The opportunity is at our doorsteps. We must think and act strategically. What is needed for a people to excel is the ability of the leadership to think beyond the ordinary.”

He explains that a good leader must be able to stand up and see what the folks on the streets don’t see and take appropriate steps to arrive at a destination of prosperity.

“I believe further that anyone who must lead Kisii County at this crucial period must have the fear of God and must be one that is well known to the people and who knows the length and breadth of the county, and I fit into all these descriptions.”

According to Prof Ongeri, he cannot relent until there is a new song in Kisii County.

Despite criticism from opponents who often cite his age to rule him out of the race, the Senator believes that he is in the race for governor solely for the love of his county and concern for its destiny and the fate of its people.

“And that is why I am still in the struggle and will remain in it to the end. It should be clear that I am not in this for the love of office or for pursuit after personal glory or in order to achieve some personal goal.”

Share this story

RELATED VIDEOS

Nairobi among 4 more counties that have passed BBI bill as road to referendum gathers momentum

DEVELOPING NEWS: Official Vehicle belonging to Kisii deputy governor reportedly set ablaze in Narok

Arrow of death strikes again, kills Bonchari MP John Oroo Oyioka

New COVID variant Omicron triggers global alarm, market sell-off
The discovery of a new coronavirus variant named Omicron triggered global alarm on Friday as countries rushed to suspend travel from southern Africa.
MPs want Sh7.2 billion irrigation project audited
Committee wants the Sh7.2 billion Kimira Oluch Smallholder Farm Improvement Project (KOSFIP) in Rangwe and Karachuonyo constituencies audited.

MOST READ

Witness in Ruto ICC case at The Hague is missing
Witness in Ruto ICC case at The Hague is missing

NATIONAL

By Kamau Muthoni

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
It's defections galore as leaders bet on parties for 2022 contest

By Allan Mungai | 8 hours ago

It's defections galore as leaders bet on parties for 2022 contest
It's my turn, Ruto says as he revisits 2013 pact with Uhuru

By James Munyeki | 16 hours ago

It's my turn, Ruto says as he revisits 2013 pact with Uhuru
OKA leaders pledge to lift Western economy

By Alexander Chagema | 19 hours ago

OKA leaders pledge to lift Western economy
Raila kicks of Nyeri tour with call for peace

By Lydiah Nyawira | 20 hours ago

Raila kicks of Nyeri tour with call for peace

;
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

Telegram

For the latest job adverts

join @standardjobs telegram channel

Digital News

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

Enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC