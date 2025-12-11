×
The Standard

Faces of top performers KJSEA

By Mate Tongola | Dec. 11, 2025
A collage of some of the top performing students in the just released Kenya Junior School Education Assessment results.

Rockfields Junior School candidate Sean Kinyori Makau is among the top performers in the inaugural Kenya Junior School Education Assessment (KJSEA) released on Thursday.

According to the Kenya National Examinations Council, the top performers scored 90 marks and above across all examinable subjects, surpassing national expectations.

The outstanding performance qualifies the learners to pursue pathways in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM), Social Sciences, as well as Sports and Arts under the new education structure.

Below are images of other top performers in the inaugural KJSEA.

Clare Wangeci Ireri of Emmanuel school - Kangari. Scored EE1 in all subjects.

Rozaliah Nzilani Mungano Primary school
Dylan Baraza of The Stepping Stones Elementary School, Kitengela.
Odanga Jimmy Oley of Hill School.
Sandra Nyambura Gichuki of Riara School.
Brianna Makena Kinyua of St. Philip Neri Primary School
Victor Mutugi Njagi of St. Philip Neri Primary School in Machakos County.
.

