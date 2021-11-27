× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Kibaki Cabinets Arts & Culture Gender Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
Login
THE STANDARD
Home
Counties
Politics
Business
World
National
Health & Science
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Lifestyle
Cartoons
Moi Cabinets
Kibaki Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Gender
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

It's my turn, Ruto says as he revisits 2013 pact with Uhuru

POLITICS
By James Munyeki | November 27th 2021

DP Ruto addressing supporters at Mairo Inya centre, Nyandarua County. [DPPS]

Deputy President William Ruto says Kenyans should give him a chance to deliver on the promises the Jubilee government made in 2013 and 2017.

Speaking in Nyandarua County as he wound up his five-day tour of the Rift Valley, Dr Ruto said voters owe him.

"We agreed with President Uhuru Kenyatta to develop this country. Our agenda was destroyed by the handshake," he said.

KEEP READING

 Oburu Odinga: We never received anything on a silver platter

 It's defections galore as leaders bet on parties for 2022 contest

 Raila kicks of Nyeri tour with call for peace

 Koome not involved in 2022 election plans, UDA told

"Dawa ya deni ni kulipa (a debt has to be paid)," he said, adding that they had a political arrangement with President Uhuru and made a pact with Kenyans that Uhuru would serve 10 years then hand over to him.

He was addressing residents of Ndaragwa constituency at Ndogino Primary School where he promised supporters that he would fulfil all the promises the Jubilee administration made once he succeeds Uhuru.

Ruto said that for the first five years of the Jubilee administration, the country registered significant development up until the handshake between his boss and ODM leader Raila Odinga in March 2018.

"We had so much to do in terms of development but people with ill motives decided to do otherwise. I want to assure Kenyans that we will continue with this journey come 2022" he said.

Ruto, at the same time, promised that the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party would conduct free and fair nominations.

"We want the people to nominate leaders of their choices. We will not interfere with the nomination process" he said.

On the development agenda of Nyandarua County, he said 110 kilometres of road network had been earmarked for tarmacking and 70 per cent of residents had been connected to electricity.

Share this story

RELATED VIDEOS

Has Kenya gotten devolution, right? Is it time for an adjustment or Should the country soldier on?

Reigning champion Carl Tundo registers 4th win of the season after victory in Thika Rally

Wazalendo Hockey team ready for the Africa cup of club champions in Ghana

It's defections galore as leaders bet on parties for 2022 contest
Their main interest is to get on board outfits whose tickets offer assurance of victory in next year’s election.
Police want Mwendwa to account for Sh500m
The federation has received Sh430 million from the government since 2019, with the usage of the funds now under investigation.

MOST READ

Ngirici: Why I'm giving Ruto and UDA a wide berth
Ngirici: Why I'm giving Ruto and UDA a wide berth

POLITICS

By Ndungu Gachane

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
It's defections galore as leaders bet on parties for 2022 contest

By Allan Mungai | 1 hour ago

It's defections galore as leaders bet on parties for 2022 contest
OKA leaders pledge to lift Western economy

By Alexander Chagema | 4 hours ago

OKA leaders pledge to lift Western economy
Raila kicks of Nyeri tour with call for peace

By Lydiah Nyawira | 4 hours ago

Raila kicks of Nyeri tour with call for peace
Shun leaders who thrive on hate and incitement, DP tells Rift supporters

By Kennedy K Gachuhi | 19 hours ago

Shun leaders who thrive on hate and incitement, DP tells Rift supporters

;
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

Telegram

For the latest job adverts

join @standardjobs telegram channel

Digital News

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

Enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC