It's my turn, Ruto says as he revisits 2013 pact with Uhuru
POLITICS
By James Munyeki
| November 27th 2021
Deputy President William Ruto says Kenyans should give him a chance to deliver on the promises the Jubilee government made in 2013 and 2017.
Speaking in Nyandarua County as he wound up his five-day tour of the Rift Valley, Dr Ruto said voters owe him.
"We agreed with President Uhuru Kenyatta to develop this country. Our agenda was destroyed by the handshake," he said.
"Dawa ya deni ni kulipa (a debt has to be paid)," he said, adding that they had a political arrangement with President Uhuru and made a pact with Kenyans that Uhuru would serve 10 years then hand over to him.
He was addressing residents of Ndaragwa constituency at Ndogino Primary School where he promised supporters that he would fulfil all the promises the Jubilee administration made once he succeeds Uhuru.
Ruto said that for the first five years of the Jubilee administration, the country registered significant development up until the handshake between his boss and ODM leader Raila Odinga in March 2018.
"We had so much to do in terms of development but people with ill motives decided to do otherwise. I want to assure Kenyans that we will continue with this journey come 2022" he said.
Ruto, at the same time, promised that the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party would conduct free and fair nominations.
"We want the people to nominate leaders of their choices. We will not interfere with the nomination process" he said.
On the development agenda of Nyandarua County, he said 110 kilometres of road network had been earmarked for tarmacking and 70 per cent of residents had been connected to electricity.
