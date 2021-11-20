Ruto asks Mt Kenya to unite under UDA, reject tribal politics

Deputy President William Ruto at Kiritiri Market in Mbeere South Constituency, Embu County. [Muriithi Mugo, Standard]

Deputy President William Ruto has warned Kenyans against being divided along tribal and political lines that will only benefit a few individuals.

Speaking on the second day of his Embu tour, the deputy president urged residents of Mbeere North and Mbeere South constituencies to join his United Democratic Alliance (UDA), which he said was a national party that would unite all Kenyans.

“Let’s strive to have a better country, we must work as a team to form the next government that will implement a bottom-up approach to revive the economy that will help the common man,” Ruto said.

He told residents that more than 150 MPs across the country had agreed to join forces to form UDA, which would unite all Kenyans.

The DP and his allies dismissed plans to expel UDA members from Jubilee Party, arguing that the ruling outfit was dead.

They accused ODM leader Raila Odinga of destroying Jubilee Party since the Handshake with President Uhuru Kenyatta.

The DP assured residents that he was keen to continue with the Big 4 Agenda, and accomplish all projects set by President Kenyatta if he is elected president next year.

“We had very good plans as Jubilee but all the plans were disintegrated by the entry of Odinga into our party,” Ruto said.

He promised to empower small-scale and medium enterprise businesses through his bottom-up approach.

His sentiments were echoed by his allies who dismissed the formation of small parties within Mt Kenya region, adding that most of them were funded by Raila.

Mbeere North MP Muriuki Njagagua said the county was behind Ruto and would do everything possible to ensure UDA forms the next government.

Mbeere South MP Geoffrey King’ang’i told residents to join UDA and not wait for negotiation through small parties as advised by some leaders from Mt Kenya.

Runyenjes MP Eric Muchangi said Raila would be defeated by Ruto as he had nothing new to offer after defeat by former presidents Daniel Moi and Mwai Kibaki, and the two defeats by President Kenyatta in 2013 and 2017.

