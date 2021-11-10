Kiunjuri dismisses 'rumours' that DP Ruto will be kicked out of Jubilee at NDC
POLITICS
By Jael Mboga
| November 10th 2021
The Service Party leader Mwangi Kiunjuri has said he has not seen the agenda of the planned Jubilee national delegates conference.
Speaking on KTN News on Wednesday night, Kiunjuri dismissed what he called rumours about Deputy President William Ruto and his allies being kicked out of the Jubilee Party.
Jubilee party has announced that it will hold the National Delegates Conference on November 30.
The party is holding the NDC to restructure its leadership and membership.
There are also reports that the party plans to convene the NDC to officially kick out Deputy President William Ruto.
“We are in the process of a major, carefully planned, and unprecedented revamp that will send a message to our detractors,” the Jubilee Parliamentary Caucus said on November 4.
In a statement, Jubilee took a swipe at Ruto and his allies, who they claim have already defected to the United Democratic Alliance (UDA).
The party is seeking to revoke Ruto’s membership and consequently throw him out as the deputy party leader.
But Kiunjuri said if the party makes good its threat to remove Ruto as deputy party leader and subsequently try to remove him as Deputy President, there will be other avenues he can follow, such as the courts or the Political Parties Disputes Tribunal.
Confusion on the mountain
Questioned on the political stand of the Mount Kenya bloc, Kiunjuri said, “there’s confusion … the mountain is disturbed”.
“We need to seek unity amongst ourselves and bring our people together.”
Kiunjuri says as-is, the region has no “serious presidential candidate”.
Further, he added that no presidential candidate has scaled the mountain. The former CS went on to add that a lot can change in the run-up to the August polls.
The TSP party leader said Jubilee should listen to all members’ opinions before major decisions are made.
He said JP is suffering and more needs to be done to stop members from defecting to other parties.
Kiunjuri agreed with DP Ruto that JP is a shell. While there is still room for improvement, he said the party cannot “regain the glory it had”.
The former Agriculture CS has told Ruto and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga to declare how Mt Kenya region will benefit from supporting their presidency.
Kiunjuri challenged Ruto and Raila, who are now wooing the region, to come out openly and disclose what they have in store in order to get support in their presidential bid in 2022.
The former CS said with the region's boosting of more than 10.8 million (sic) out of the 28 million registered voters, the key contenders must come out openly and demonstrate how the region will benefit from their presidency.
