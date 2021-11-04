Jubilee announces restructure, calls out DP Ruto over “dying party” statement
By Betty Njeru
| November 4th 2021
The Jubilee Party has announced plans to revamp ahead of the 2022 General Election.
The party, in a statement on Thursday, said it will hold the National Delegates Convention (NDC) later in this month to restructure its leadership and membership.
“We are in the process of a major, carefully planned, and unprecedented revamp that will send a message to our detractors,” the Jubilee Parliamentary Caucus said.
In a teeth-gnashing statement, Jubilee took a swipe at Deputy President William Ruto and his allies, who they claim have already defected to the United Democratic Alliance (UDA).
“The Jubilee Deputy Party Leader and his small team of rebellious allies have officially said that they have left the Jubilee Party, for UDA. We, therefore, cannot understand the anger and bitterness we see in them when they hear that Jubilee is revamping,” the party stated.
Jubilee accused its defectors of wanting to take credit for its work, claiming the planned restructure is causing friction.
“It is evident that the renewal and revamp of Jubilee is a threat to these people, which explains the anger they have been displaying,” the ruling party said.
During a Central Kenya tour yesterday, DP Ruto termed Jubilee a “dying” party, saying he was not scared of threats to remove him.
Ruto said his decision to move to UDA was informed by the divisions that rocked Jubilee which has lost its ideals and is beyond salvage.
“The plans of those we are competing with are to divide Kenya along tribal lines. We are telling them the way you broke up Jubilee, we are not threatened since we are already organised under ‘Kazi ni Kazi’ and UDA,” the DP said Ruto at Gatunyu grounds in Gatanga.
He, while in Juja, Kiambu County, also accused Jubilee of renting an outsider to be its flagbearer in 2022.
Although he did not directly refer to President Uhuru Kenyatta in his remarks, Ruto said “you are the people who ruined Jubilee Party. You allowed the opponent to take control of operations in Jubilee. You’re now trying to resuscitate a party that is dead.”
