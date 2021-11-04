× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Kibaki Cabinets Arts & Culture Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
Login
THE STANDARD
Home
Counties
Politics
Business
World
National
Health & Science
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Lifestyle
Cartoons
Moi Cabinets
Kibaki Cabinets
Arts & Culture
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Jubilee announces restructure, calls out DP Ruto over “dying party” statement

POLITICS
By Betty Njeru | November 4th 2021

Jubilee Party Secretary-General Raphael Tuju (centre) and other officials at the Party head office in Pangani, Nairobi. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

The Jubilee Party has announced plans to revamp ahead of the 2022 General Election.

The party, in a statement on Thursday, said it will hold the National Delegates Convention (NDC) later in this month to restructure its leadership and membership.

“We are in the process of a major, carefully planned, and unprecedented revamp that will send a message to our detractors,” the Jubilee Parliamentary Caucus said.

In a teeth-gnashing statement, Jubilee took a swipe at Deputy President William Ruto and his allies, who they claim have already defected to the United Democratic Alliance (UDA).

KEEP READING

 Political fishers of men

 Ruto calls Jubilee dying party and says too ready to dump it for UDA

 Jitters over planned Jubilee-ODM joint candidates in 2022 polls

 Punish leaders gambling with your future, Wanjigi tells youth

“The Jubilee Deputy Party Leader and his small team of rebellious allies have officially said that they have left the Jubilee Party, for UDA. We, therefore, cannot understand the anger and bitterness we see in them when they hear that Jubilee is revamping,” the party stated.

Jubilee accused its defectors of wanting to take credit for its work, claiming the planned restructure is causing friction.

“It is evident that the renewal and revamp of Jubilee is a threat to these people, which explains the anger they have been displaying,” the ruling party said.

During a Central Kenya tour yesterday, DP Ruto termed Jubilee a “dying” party, saying he was not scared of threats to remove him.

Ruto said his decision to move to UDA was informed by the divisions that rocked Jubilee which has lost its ideals and is beyond salvage.

“The plans of those we are competing with are to divide Kenya along tribal lines. We are telling them the way you broke up Jubilee, we are not threatened since we are already organised under ‘Kazi ni Kazi’ and UDA,” the DP said Ruto at Gatunyu grounds in Gatanga.

He, while in Juja, Kiambu County, also accused Jubilee of renting an outsider to be its flagbearer in 2022.

Although he did not directly refer to President Uhuru Kenyatta in his remarks, Ruto said “you are the people who ruined Jubilee Party. You allowed the opponent to take control of operations in Jubilee. You’re now trying to resuscitate a party that is dead.”

Share this story

RELATED VIDEOS

NEWSHOUR A look at the 2022 polls, OKA & UhuRuto bitter sweet relationship through Fred Gumo's eyes

How a 24-year-old lady has managed to make her strawberry farm produce 45000Kgs every season

NSSF bets big on ISO certification to offer better services to Kenyans

Wetang’ula Bomas meeting an illegality, says Wamunyinyi faction
Wetang'ula-led faction is holding a meeting at Bomas of Kenya despite the court order
Monitor water pumps remotely via your phone
Tracking and monitoring motor vehicles is not new to Kenyans. Competition to install affordable tracking devices is fierce but essential for fleet managers who receive reports online and track vehicles from the comfort of their desk.

MOST READ

Learners in primary schools to also proceed on mid-term break – Magoha
Learners in primary schools to also proceed on mid-term break – Magoha

EDUCATION

By Boniface Gikandi

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Wetang’ula Bomas meeting an illegality, says Wamunyinyi faction

By Mireri Junior | 2 hours ago

Wetang’ula Bomas meeting an illegality, says Wamunyinyi faction
Kalonzo’s Wiper to change name ahead of 2022 polls

By Mireri Junior | 4 hours ago

Kalonzo’s Wiper to change name ahead of 2022 polls
Political fishers of men

By Brian Otieno and Jacob Ng'etich | 7 hours ago

Political fishers of men
Ruto calls Jubilee dying party and says too ready to dump it for UDA

By Fidelis Kabunyi | 8 hours ago

Ruto calls Jubilee dying party and says too ready to dump it for UDA

;
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

Telegram

For the latest job adverts

join @standardjobs telegram channel

Digital News

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

Enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC