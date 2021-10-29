One Kenya Alliance to start presidential campaign

One Kenya Alliance principals, Kalonzo Musyoka, Musalia Mudavadi, Senator Gideon Moi and Senator Moses Wetangula meets for consultations in Nairobi on April 20, 2021. [Dennis Kavisu, Standard]

The One Kenya Alliance (OKA) is set to launch its countrywide presidential campaigns today in Kakamega town.

Oka principals led by Amani National Congress (ANC) leader Musalia Mudavadi, Ford Kenya party leader Moses Wetang’ula, Kanu Chairman Gideon Moi, and Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka will grace the occasion.

“The principals will first meet Oka delegates at a Kakamega hotel from where our campaigns will be launched officially. We shall then have roadside rallies in Kakamega town, Khayega, Luanda, Emuhaya, Malava, Githurai, Ngong, and Thika,” said Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala.

Tomorrow they will be in Kakamega, Vihiga on Saturday and Sunday in Nairobi.

The delegates will be from Kakamega, Vihiga, Bungoma, Trans Nzoia and Busia.

Malala said after the Kakamega meeting, they will conduct campaigns across the country in an effort to endear themselves to the electorate, adding that in the next eight weeks, they would have named their presidential candidate.

But political pundits led by Emmanuela Mulaa, a political scientist from the University of Nairobi avers that today’s launch is strategic in order to undo what Deputy President William Ruto who was in the region last weekend achieved.

“Any serious politician cannot wish away the inroads that have been made by DP Ruto and Raila Odinga in the Western region in the recent past. The launch of the meeting is symbolic to the Mulembe people as it’s meant to assure them that one of their own will be on the ballot,” said Ms Mulaa.

During the meet the people tour, Ruto dismissed the Oka principals as nonstarters and that they wouldn't mount a serious presidential campaign that can challenge his popularity.

“My competitors must wake up to the reality and look for votes from the electorate the way I am doing. Instead of criticising the bottom-up economic model, they should formulate an alternative manifesto to counter mine. That explains why they spent too much time in hotels and Statehouse seeking endorsements,” said DP Ruto.

However, Malala dismissed Ruto’s assertions saying they are a formidable alliance that cannot be wished away.

He spoke in Kakamega town yesterday where he was accompanied by ANC Secretary-General Simon Gikuru, Lugari MP Ayub Savula, Lurambi MP Bishop Titus Khamala, Malava’s Malulu Injendi and a host of local leaders.

“We want to let them know that Oka is a formidable force. They have been walking around telling you (voters) that we are not serious with the presidency but we want to let you know we were putting our house in order first,” said Malala.

He went on: “Our technical team has finished its work and we have a masterpiece strategy that we shall use to counter inroads that have been made by Ruto and Raila. We shall campaign in the whole country and we shall do away with the so-called ‘two horse’ narrative.”

The Senator said they have the resources to finance their campaigns.

Mr Savula said they are prepared to meet their competitors in the campaign trail saying they are not afraid of them.

According to Savula, there has been a perception that Oka had chickened out of the race in favour of Raila but that was not true, arguing that they are prepared to defeat their competitors at the ballot.

“We shall have a presidential candidate at the ballot and we shall defeat the perception that we are not serious. Only mad people woke up and started campaigning but for us, we were planning first,” said Savula.

He added: “We shall meet the people and share our third force agenda starting tomorrow and we shall produce the fifth President of Kenya.”

Mr Injendi said today’s meeting will be sending a message to the naysayers that Mulembe nation is prepared to produce the next president.

“This is the moment for Mulembe nation to lead the country as it will be sinful and immoral for Central and Rift Valley regions that have enjoyed presidency all through. The stakes are so high for us and we are working towards attracting other communities to support our presidential bid,” said Injendi.

Bishop Khamala, the Lurambi MP cautioned anyone who may be planning to cause chaos during the meeting that his or her days were numbered, adding that everyone should be allowed to campaign anywhere in the country.

Going by the latest statistics, the Western region will have at least 3.5 million voters in the next polls and from these numbers; the region has become a battleground in the Uhuru succession race.

