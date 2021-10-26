× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Kibaki Cabinets Arts & Culture Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
I was misquoted on Nyanza presidency remarks – Junet Mohamed

POLITICS
By Betty Njeru | October 26th 2021

Suna East MP Junet Mohamed. [Edward Kiplimo, Standard]

Suna East Member of Parliament Junet Mohamed has defended a statement he made in Nyamira at the weekend, claiming that the presidency would belong to Nyanza people if Raila Odinga wins the 2022 presidential election.

In an interview on Citizen Television on Monday night, Junet said he was misquoted, and his words taken out of context.

“What I said in Nyamira has totally been misinterpreted, misreported, and misdirected. My statement was not meant to exclude anyone,” he said.

Asked what he meant when he said Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe would be a visitor in Raila’s Government, Junet said he had no ill-intentions, and that he meant “Kagwe will be a part of us.”

KEEP READING

 Jubilee and UDA politics to play out in Mahoo by-election

 Nairobi Assembly Leader Guyo eyes Embakasi Central seat

 Ruto, Raila rallies fail to inspire voter registration

 Why Raila, Ruto hardliners have rolled back their fiery tongues

The Minority Whip also took a swipe at Tanga Tanga movement leaders, who he claimed had an agenda of selling fear and incitement.

“I was shocked at how people can be so petty and desperate, they have now returned to default settings, utterances, and insults,” the legislator continued.

He said that his intention was not to spread politics of separation but inclusivity.

“I was trying to excite the people, tell them that we need to be together this time so that our numbers can be formidable as Nyanza [people],” he added.

Junet had, over the weekend, claimed that “if ODM chief Raila Odinga wins the 2022 presidential race, the government would belong to Nyanza people”.

Uriri MP Mark Nyamita, on Monday, October 25, came to Junet’s defense, saying he made those remarks because of the “love” Odinga enjoys.

“Everyone wants a piece of Odinga. He is a project of the people of Kenya,” Nyamita said. 

MOST READ

Kipsigis Girls closed after students storm out of school
Kipsigis Girls closed after students storm out of school

EDUCATION

By Nikko Tanui

.
