Five arrested over DP Ruto Busia rally chaos as Matiang’i sends warning

Some of the vehicles vandalised during the Busia chaos on Saturday. [File, Standard]

Police have arrested five suspects linked to the chaos that rocked Deputy President William Ruto political rally in Busia on Saturday

According to Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i, the suspects were arrested on Sunday after the Saturday chaos.

“I have talked to Western Regional Commissioner, and he confirmed to me that the suspects have been apprehended and a manhunt is underway for their accomplices,” he said.

Speaking during the launch of Trinity TV and Radio in Ol Kalou, Laikipia County on Sunday, CS Matiang'i directed the police to arrest any politicians sponsoring violence against their opponents, saying the government will not condone politics of chaos ahead of the General Election.

“We will not allow politicians to incite Kenyans because of politics. We will humanly possible to remain objective and implement the law strictly,” he said.

“No one is allowed to disrupt meetings, anyone found should be arrested and taken to court.”

He challenged politicians campaigning for elective positions in the 2022 polls to sell their policies freely without hurting anyone and let Kenyans make a choice at the ballot.

“Let everyone move freely and sell their policies without any violence, Kenyans are intelligent and will make a wise and independent decision at the ballot,” he said.

He warned that allowing lawlessness during political campaigns could lead to poll chaos like was witnessed after the 2007 poll.

“We know what these kinds of jokes have done to our country, we started like this and you know where we ended in 2007.”

He said all politicians have a right to move around in the country and sell their policies without being intimidated by anyone.

“Diversity in opinion among different political parties is not enough reason to sponsor violence and destabilise the country,” he concluded.

Ruto was forced to detour at Korinda Junction on the Kisumu/Busia highway after running into rowdy youth, who barricaded the road, lit a bonfire and threw stones.

It took the intervention of anti-riot police to disperse the crowd, which was armed with crude weapons.

At least four cars that were part of Ruto’s motorcade were destroyed in the violence. A visibly upset Ruto went on with his speech after police secured the main podium.

“My competitors are not development-conscious and that’s why they are giving our youth handouts and alcohol to cause violence. We came in peace and we are not interested in violence,” said Ruto.

