× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Kibaki Cabinets Arts & Culture Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
Login
THE STANDARD
Home
Counties
Politics
Business
World
National
Health & Science
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Lifestyle
Cartoons
Moi Cabinets
Kibaki Cabinets
Arts & Culture
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Eyes on president as he hosts succession front-runners

POLITICS
By Moses Nyamori | October 19th 2021

President Uhuru Kenyatta (C), his estranged deputy William Ruto and ODM leader Raila Odinga. [Courtesy]

Focus will be on President Uhuru Kenyatta tomorrow as he hosts his estranged deputy William Ruto and ODM leader Raila Odinga in Kirinyaga.

It will be the first time the president will be sharing a podium with the two presidential front runners – one an erstwhile bosom friend and another new-found political ally – in his backyard that has been turned into a battle ground by the duo.

Ruto and the ODM leader have scaled up their campaigns in the region as the succession race gains momentum.

KEEP READING

 Ruto: Trouble makers will be disqualified

 Uhuru breaks silence on Mt Kenya politics

 Dear Mr President: Just lift the curfew and open the economy for businesses to grow

 Raila pledges to explore new miraa market

Although the leaders will be converging at Wang'uru Stadium in Kirinyaga County to celebrate Mashujaa Day, political might is expected to play out between the two rival camps.

Eyes will also be on Uhuru on whether he will announce his preferred successor at the national fete.

Since March 9, 2018 Handshake, Uhuru and Ruto have had a strained working relationship. The president's ties with the ODM leader have, however, grown, creating a perception that he was fronting him for the top seat.

But Ruto seeks to leverage on his decision to back Uhuru in 2013 and 2017 elections to endear himself to Mt Kenya voters. His popularity rating in the region is currently way above his opponents' in the presidential race, according to recent surveys.

On the other hand, Raila is banking on the Handshake and the close working relationship with the president to win support of Mt Kenya.

Interestingly, Uhuru has not “taken” Raila to the region that has always voted against the ODM leader in elections.

Recently, the president heaped praises on Raila when they toured Kibra, Nairobi, and asked voters to make the right choice at the ballot next year.

“When we came together, didn't we experience peace? So where is the problem? Isn’t that what we want? Don’t we want that work to continue? It is up to you. Will you make wise choices? Let us see how you will do it,” said Uhuru last month.

Political analyst and professor of History Macharia Munene yesterday said it was unlikely that the three top politicians would turn the event into a political rally.

Prof Macharia expects the three to treat each other with civility to avert possible political grandstanding by rival camps. He cited the June 1 Madaraka Day celebrations in Kisumu that did not turn into a political podium.

Share this story

RELATED VIDEOS

"Mimi niko ready, any moment," Ruto says he is ready to reconcile with Uhuru without any conditions

Pulpit Politics: ODM leader Raila Odinga welcomes move to ban politicians speaking in church

Raila Odinga is set to begin a 2-day in Western Kenya, he is to have consultative meetings

Uhuru breaks silence on Mt Kenya politics
The president said he will be back for a dialogue with the youth on matters affecting the country.
Dear Mr President: Just lift the curfew and open the economy for businesses to grow
Why cancel Mashujaa Day celebrations in the counties and have politicians criss-crossing the same counties with huge crowds? Who is fooling who?

MOST READ

Use of police officers to enforce child custody orders declared illegal
Use of police officers to enforce child custody orders declared illegal

OPINION

By Daniel Chege

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Ruto: Trouble makers will be disqualified

By Willis Oketch and Patrick Beja | 19 minutes ago

Ruto: Trouble makers will be disqualified
Uhuru breaks silence on Mt Kenya politics

By Wainaina Ndung'u | 19 minutes ago

Uhuru breaks silence on Mt Kenya politics
Race for Raila Odinga's deputy intensifies in Mt Kenya

By Moses Nyamori | 6 hours ago

Race for Raila Odinga's deputy intensifies in Mt Kenya
Mwangi Kiunjuri calls for referendum in 100 days of next government

By Jacob Ng'etich | 7 hours ago

Mwangi Kiunjuri calls for referendum in 100 days of next government

;
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

Telegram

For the latest job adverts

join @standardjobs telegram channel

Digital News

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

Enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC