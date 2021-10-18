× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Kibaki Cabinets Arts & Culture Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
President Uhuru hints at lifting dusk to dawn Covid-19 curfew

NATIONAL
By Mireri Junior | October 18th 2021

President Uhuru Kenyatta addresses Kirinyaga County leaders led by Governor Anne Waiguru at State Lodge Sagana ahead of Wednesday Mashujaa Day celebrations. [PSCU]

President Uhuru Kenyatta has today hinted at lifting the nationwide curfew imposed to curb the spread of Covid-19.

President Kenyatta was responding Karatina residents who had urged him to lift the dusk to dawn curfew, saying it had made life difficult.

“We will look at it, I’m working, and very soon, you will hear it, I do not want to speak too early but very soon,” he said amid cheers.

He, however, urged Kenyans to continue observing the protocols put by the Ministry of Health to curb the spread of the virus among Kenyans.

KEEP READING

 Covid-19: 30 admitted in ICU as 33 people test positive

 Former US Secretary of State Colin Powell is dead

 When the workplace is a mental prison

 Women academics felt worse than ever about working from home juggling roles

President Kenyatta warned that if Kenyans dropped their guard against the virus, even if the curfew was to be lifted, the Health ministry would re-impose it if Kenyans continue to contract and die of the virus.

“You must be vigilant and protect yourself from the disease so that when we lift the curfew, there are no more cases and deaths,” he said.

Despite Kenyans frustrations at the Covid-19 curfew, the head of state said it has helped Kenyans to go home early and multiply.

“I’m also happy because, these days, you go home early and you are now multiplying which is good for our generation.”

President Kenyatta was on his way to Sagana State Lodge to meet Kirinyaga leaders ahead of Wednesday's Mashujaa Day celebrations at Wang'uru Stadium in Mwea.

Covid-19 latest numbers

Today, Kenya recorded 33 new Covid-19 cases from a sample size of 3,530, pushing the country's caseload to 252,066 with a positivity rate of 0.9 per cent.

The country’s fatality tally now stands at 5,224 after one patient succumbed to Covid-19 on Sunday.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe on October 4 announced that the daily curfew had been extended by another 30 days.

The Health Ministry had also announced that the re-opening of the country was dependent on vaccination numbers.

As at October 17, Kenya hadadministered 4,520,753 vaccines across the country.

Of these, 3,303,782 have been partially vaccinated while 1,216,971 have been fully vaccinated.

The uptake of second doses among those who received their first dose is 35.3 per cent. The proportion of adults fully vaccinated was 4.5 per cent as the government works towards vaccinating 27,246,033.

Covid 19 Time Series

 

Mwangi Kiunjuri calls for referendum in 100 days of next government
Kiunjuri wants all presidential hopefuls to outline how they will improve livelihoods in the region and turn around the economy.
Race for Raila Odinga's deputy intensifies in Mt Kenya
ODM leader Raila Odinga’s forays in Mt Kenya have triggered jostling by local politicians for the running mate slot.

Use of police officers to enforce child custody orders declared illegal
Use of police officers to enforce child custody orders declared illegal

OPINION

By Daniel Chege

.
