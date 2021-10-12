OKA leaders blame voter apathy for 'bad leaders'

OKA principals Musalia Mudavadi of Amani National Congress, Kalonzo Musyoka of Wiper party, Moses Wetangula (Ford Kenya) and Cyrus Jirongo of UDP on voter mob up drive in Mukuyuni, Kaiti constituency on October 11, 2021. [Dennis Kavisu,Standard]

One Kenya Alliance (OKA) principals have urged the public to turn out in large numbers and register as voters ahead of next year’s elections.

OKA principals Musalia Mudavadi (ANC), Kalonzo Musyoka (Wiper) and Moses Wetang’ula (Ford-Kenya) yesterday said they will be assured of a win if their strongholds enlist more new voters.

Speaking at various stopovers in Makueni County yesterday, the leaders said the country could only get the right leadership if the public participated in the electioneering process.

The principals committed to stick together and ensure one of them succeeds President Uhuru Kenyatta in 2022.

Kanu Chairman Gideon Moi was represented by the party’s Executive Director George Wainaina. UDP leader Cyrus Jirongo accompanied the OKA principals in the Makueni tour.

The leaders promised to ensure a united and prosperous country, devoid of tribalism and hatred.

Mudavadi said voter apathy was responsible for bad leadership and called on youths who had acquired national identification cards to enlist in the ongoing mass voter registration.

“There are millions of uncollected ID cards at chiefs’ offices. I call upon the many people who have not collected the same to do so and ensure they register as voters. That is the only way we can elect the leadership we deserve,” he said.

The leaders drummed up support for the Wiper party candidate Eshio Mwaiwa for the Nguu/Masumba Ward by-election slated for October 14. Mwaiwa will face off with Daniel Musau of United Democratic Alliance that is associated with Deputy President William Ruto, and Timothy Maneno, an independent candidate.

The seat fell vacant following the death of Harris Ngui in a crash at Salama on the Mombasa Nairobi highway.

Mudavadi urged politicians to be truthful with the promises they make to Kenyans. “Our economy is doing badly and we need practical solutions to resuscitate it, not lies meant to woo the youth. The public coffers are empty and let no one lie to you that there is money to be handed out. We need practical solutions of providing decent jobs and not handouts and wheelbarrows,” he said.

The OKA leaders took a swipe at Dr Ruto, saying he propagated tribal politics and promoted ethnicity.

Kalonzo said of an OKA administration: “We shall ensure corruption is eradicated. All the ill-gotten wealth will be returned and we shall be able to offer free secondary education”.

He promised that an OKA administration would grow the economy and ensure people lived a dignified life by creating jobs.

Mr Wetang’ula urged President Uhuru Kenyatta not to compromise on the maritime boundary dispute between Kenya and Somalia despite the verdict of the International Court of Justice.

He said Kenya signed an agreement with the Mogadishu administration concerning the disputed maritime boundary when he was the Foreign Affairs Minister.

