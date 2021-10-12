OKA leaders blame voter apathy for 'bad leaders'
POLITICS
By Standard Reporter
| October 12th 2021
One Kenya Alliance (OKA) principals have urged the public to turn out in large numbers and register as voters ahead of next year’s elections.
OKA principals Musalia Mudavadi (ANC), Kalonzo Musyoka (Wiper) and Moses Wetang’ula (Ford-Kenya) yesterday said they will be assured of a win if their strongholds enlist more new voters.
Speaking at various stopovers in Makueni County yesterday, the leaders said the country could only get the right leadership if the public participated in the electioneering process.
KEEP READING
How IEBC missed target in first week of voter registration
I have climbed the mountain before, Raila to critics
Raila, OKA chiefs’ allies land plum State jobs
The principals committed to stick together and ensure one of them succeeds President Uhuru Kenyatta in 2022.
Kanu Chairman Gideon Moi was represented by the party’s Executive Director George Wainaina. UDP leader Cyrus Jirongo accompanied the OKA principals in the Makueni tour.
The leaders promised to ensure a united and prosperous country, devoid of tribalism and hatred.
Mudavadi said voter apathy was responsible for bad leadership and called on youths who had acquired national identification cards to enlist in the ongoing mass voter registration.
“There are millions of uncollected ID cards at chiefs’ offices. I call upon the many people who have not collected the same to do so and ensure they register as voters. That is the only way we can elect the leadership we deserve,” he said.
The leaders drummed up support for the Wiper party candidate Eshio Mwaiwa for the Nguu/Masumba Ward by-election slated for October 14. Mwaiwa will face off with Daniel Musau of United Democratic Alliance that is associated with Deputy President William Ruto, and Timothy Maneno, an independent candidate.
The seat fell vacant following the death of Harris Ngui in a crash at Salama on the Mombasa Nairobi highway.
Mudavadi urged politicians to be truthful with the promises they make to Kenyans. “Our economy is doing badly and we need practical solutions to resuscitate it, not lies meant to woo the youth. The public coffers are empty and let no one lie to you that there is money to be handed out. We need practical solutions of providing decent jobs and not handouts and wheelbarrows,” he said.
The OKA leaders took a swipe at Dr Ruto, saying he propagated tribal politics and promoted ethnicity.
Kalonzo said of an OKA administration: “We shall ensure corruption is eradicated. All the ill-gotten wealth will be returned and we shall be able to offer free secondary education”.
He promised that an OKA administration would grow the economy and ensure people lived a dignified life by creating jobs.
Mr Wetang’ula urged President Uhuru Kenyatta not to compromise on the maritime boundary dispute between Kenya and Somalia despite the verdict of the International Court of Justice.
He said Kenya signed an agreement with the Mogadishu administration concerning the disputed maritime boundary when he was the Foreign Affairs Minister.
RELATED VIDEOS
Exploring the preparedness and the key timeliness of the IEBC to conduct the 2022 General Elections
Kalonzo asema lengo lake kubwa katika uchaguzi mkuu ujao ni kumshinda William Ruto | MBIU WIKENDI 2
Governor Charity Ngilu urges Kalonzo and Raila to mend fences and work together ahead of 2022 polls
East Africa tourism took a big hit due to Covid-19East African Community (EAC) states lost 92 per cent revenue in the tourism sector due to Covid-19 pandemic.
US Deputy Secretary of State: India, US have one mind on AfghanistanIndia and the US have laid out a roadmap for bilateral engagements in the next few weeks.
MOST READ
Former workers of poll agency get government jobs
NATIONAL
- Tourism CS Balala: For Sh2m a hyena can be named after you
RIFT VALLEY
By Jael Mboga
- 'Kwara Kwara' dance banned in West Pokot over immorality, early pregnancies
RIFT VALLEY
- There’s nothing new in Pandora Papers
XN IRAKI
By XN Iraki
- Demolitions at Mukuru kwa Njenga ongoing [Photos]
NAIROBI
- Woman passes out after taking the drink she spiked
COAST
By Jael Mboga