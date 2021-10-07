Drums of war getting louder - Maraga

Former Chief Justice David Maraga at his residence in Karen on January 14, 2020. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

Retired Chief Justice David Maraga is warning that drums of war are getting louder ahead of the 2022 polls.

Addressing doctors during the 15th Scientific Conference of the Kenya Orthopedic Association in Mombasa today, the former CJ said the country was at crossroads due to the culture of impunity and corruption being perpetuated by politicians.

Maraga said the nation was quickly sliding back into its dark days witnessed before 2007 and 2008 because of incitement from politicians.

Maraga, who spoke about his experience in Molo during the 2007 elections, said professionals needed to question the decisions made by the political elite.

He recounted the case he presided on of Kiambaa Church where several people died.

“If you don’t think you are affected by corruption in this country as a doctor or lawyer, then you are living in a different world,” said Maraga.

The former CJ said the nation will degenerate into the chaos experienced in 2007 if corruption and impunity are not tamed.

He warned the professionals to stop burying their heads in the sand to the nation’s dire state and secluding themselves in their cocoons while politicians destroy the nation with uninformed policies.

Maraga said once the citizens are fed up, they will raise up and the professionals will be affected too.

“You hide in your small cocoons and when the public can’t take it no more, you will not have even a road to drive your Mercedes. In 2007 I was around and what I saw in Molo can never leave my mind,” said Maraga.

Maraga called for the formation of a professional body that will save the nation from politicians who he said are always making self-centered decisions.

He said doctors, lawyers, and accountants should come together and form a professional body that is apolitical and non-partisan to help formulate policies that address the issues affecting Kenyans.

"We need to take responsibility and direct issues affect us. Great changes aren't made by multitudes. We need people who are upright because we are at crossroads. So unless we address the issue of disregard of law and corruption, we will continue leaving politicians to make decisions where the professionals should be engaged,” said Maraga.

The former CJ said the public will definitely rally behind the professional body once they see the body is apolitical and non-partisan.

“When the public realizes that the forum is articulating the problems facing them, and it is apolitical and non-partisan, they will support you,” said Maraga.

Maraga said the billions lost on a daily basis are enough to build infrastructure and fund health and education without borrowing funds or seeking aid.

He said the Doctors should take charge and change the medical policies by engaging with the nurses, doctors, and consultants.

He said all the Presidential aspirants campaigning have failed to talk about how they will address the issues of corruption and impunity.

“Right now already in the campaign season and we are being promised very good ideas but in my view, none of the presidential aspirants has come up to address the major issues of corruption and impunity in the country,” said Maraga.

