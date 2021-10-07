× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Kibaki Cabinets Arts & Culture Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
‘I am not a drunkard’- Ruto takes credit for government projects

POLITICS
By Winfrey Owino | October 7th 2021
Deputy President William Ruto at a past rally [Sammy Omingo, Standard]

Deputy President William Ruto has, once again, taken credit for government projects.

Addressing the residents of Kilgoris, Narok County today, Ruto took credit for ongoing and completed government projects, among them a sugarcane factory, road constructions, a teacher-training college and electricity access in Narok County.

This, as the DP continues to criticise the President Uhuru Kenyatta and Raila Odinga-led Building Bridges Initiative (BBI), weeks after it was nullified by the courts.

“I am neither a drunkard nor a fool, and I am not mad as well. I have said that those who are seeking to create positions for themselves by amending the constitution will have to wait until the youth have jobs,” the DP remarked.

 Raila, OKA chiefs’ allies land plum State jobs

 Mt Kenya is my stronghold, Ruto tells 2022 rivals

 Ruto tells aspirants UDA primaries to be free, fair

 Ruto, Matiang'i factor shaping Kajiado governship contest

He also promised to improve the lives of Small and Medium Entrepreneurs and the youths as he addressed the hundreds who gave him an ear.

“We came here in 2013, and there were only 20, 000 households connected to electricity. Now, there are about 90,000 households are connected,” he said.

“Now that we have accomplished all that, one important thing we need to do is to create jobs for the youth and support SMEs. We don’t want the rich to disturb us with the constitutional amendments to create seats for themselves. That will wait until we all have jobs,” he added.

Ruto said unlike his United Democratic Alliance (UDA) camp, his competitors lacked a track record and that their only agenda was to fight him.

 “I helped President Uhuru build new roads and even a railway line, do you think implementing the Bottom-up economic model will be hard for me?” posed the DP.

As soon as he was through with his address, he donated a million shillings to women in small businesses and Sh3 million to BodaBoda operators in Kilgoris.

The Deputy President has been going around the country wooing the electorate to support his Bottom-Up economic model, in his quest to be the president ahead of the 2022 General Election.

Kalonzo: Uhuru owes me 2022 support
Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka has revisited the events that led to the formation of the coalition government in 2008.
Senator Omanga, Embakasi chips vendor fall out days after donation optics
Strangers are calling us asking for money after the senator's tweet

Dr Mutunga, Adeola appointed to Kabarak University's Public Law Department
Dr Mutunga, Adeola appointed to Kabarak University's Public Law Department

EDUCATION

By Caroline Chebet

.
