Kingi moves on, wishes ODM well
POLITICS
By Winfrey Owino | August 10th 2021
Kilifi Governor Amason Kingi has accepted his ouster as the county's Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) chairperson.
Kingi took to his official Twitter account on Tuesday, August 10, and accepted his removal as the party’s boss in Kilifi adding he was grateful for the opportunity given to him by ODM to serve.
“I steered the party to great success and made sure the Party (ODM) became the dominant party in Kilifi County, a fact that was confirmed during the last general election,” he said.
In an exclusive interview prior to this, ODM leader Raila Odinga had accused the county chief of “betraying” him and the party.
Odinga added Ganze Member of Parliament (MP) Teddy Mwambire would fill the position in an acting capacity.
“Kingi is not the first [politician] to run away from ODM, neither is he is the first person to betray me,” Odinga noted.
He went on “I’m used to being backstabbed. Kingi has no solutions to the problems facing the Coastal people. I think power has got into his head,”
Kingi hinted at a possible exit from the party in his Twitter thread then wished the party luck ahead of the 2022 General election.
“I hope and pray the incoming Chair and his team will either match or break this sterling record. I wish the Party (ODM) the very best not just in Kilifi county but countrywide as it prepares itself for next year’s elections,” Kingi said.
Kingi, who is serving his second and final term as governor, has been pushing for a united political outfit in the Coastal region since 2018. This outfit he says is aimed at representing the people of the coast in national politics.
According to Kingi’s successor, the Kilifi county boss is yet to officially leave ODM.
Reports indicate that Kingi and his close allies allegedly registered a new political party called Pamoja Alliance (PAA) on July 30, 2021, and received a provisional certificate from the Registrar of Political Parties’ office.
Governor Kingi is yet to comment on the allegations.
