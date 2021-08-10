× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Kibaki Cabinets Arts & Culture Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Kingi moves on, wishes ODM well

POLITICS
By Winfrey Owino | August 10th 2021

Kilifi Governor Amason Kingi has accepted his removal as the county's ODM party chairman. [File, Standard]

Kilifi Governor Amason Kingi has accepted his ouster as the county's Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) chairperson.

Kingi took to his official Twitter account on Tuesday, August 10, and accepted his removal as the party’s boss in Kilifi adding he was grateful for the opportunity given to him by ODM to serve.

“I steered the party to great success and made sure the Party (ODM) became the dominant party in Kilifi County, a fact that was confirmed during the last general election,” he said.

In an exclusive interview prior to this, ODM leader Raila Odinga had accused the county chief of “betraying” him and the party.

 Uhuru meets Raila, One Kenya Alliance leaders at State House- Mombasa

 Governor Kingi removed as ODM chairperson in Kilifi as Raila claims betrayal

 Without Nasa, can Raila still command support in regions?

 Kilifi: Six attractions to look out for

Odinga added Ganze Member of Parliament (MP) Teddy Mwambire would fill the position in an acting capacity.

“Kingi is not the first [politician] to run away from ODM, neither is he is the first person to betray me,” Odinga noted.

He went on “I’m used to being backstabbed. Kingi has no solutions to the problems facing the Coastal people. I think power has got into his head,”

Kingi hinted at a possible exit from the party in his Twitter thread then wished the party luck ahead of the 2022 General election.

“I hope and pray the incoming Chair and his team will either match or break this sterling record. I wish the Party (ODM) the very best not just in Kilifi county but countrywide as it prepares itself for next year’s elections,” Kingi said.

Kingi, who is serving his second and final term as governor, has been pushing for a united political outfit in the Coastal region since 2018. This outfit he says is aimed at representing the people of the coast in national politics.

According to Kingi’s successor, the Kilifi county boss is yet to officially leave ODM.

Reports indicate that Kingi and his close allies allegedly registered a new political party called Pamoja Alliance (PAA) on July 30, 2021, and received a provisional certificate from the Registrar of Political Parties’ office.

Governor Kingi is yet to comment on the allegations.

Raila comes up with a platform which he says will harmonize major issues affecting ordinary citizens

Raila Odinga has given the clearest indication yet that he is ready to work with One Kenya Alliance

Raila Odinga: Hio NASA kazi yake ilikwisha, lakini huko mbele tutakuja pamoja

Explorer finds huge deposits of high grade gold in Kakamega mines
The mines fall under the highly prospective Busia-Kakamega Gold Belt. They cover some 1,162 square kilometres.
I regret being born, says mother of mentally-ill kids
Angelina Khalibwa, 73, has seen it all. From visiting herbalists, conventional doctors to endless prayers.

Missing student found dead at university grounds
Missing student found dead at university grounds

NATIONAL

By Kennedy Gachuhi, Robert Kiplagat and James Omoro

.
