Museveni’s NRM responds to Junet claims on DP Ruto's aborted trip
POLITICS
By Brian Otieno | August 6th 2021
Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni’s ruling party National Resistance Movement (NRM) has termed as unfortunate ODM party's outburst on Deputy President William Ruto's aborted trip.
NRM denied claims that it would interfere with Kenya’s internal affairs arguing that remarks by ODM MPs were disrespectful and an insult to President Museveni.
In a letter to Suna East MP Junet Mohamed on alleged shortcomings of NRM, party Secretary General Todwong Richard said they support “promotion of Pan-Africanism and brotherhood”.
Help us serve you better by completing our quick survey.Start Now
KEEP READING
Explainer: Rules on VIP foreign travel
Jubilee and ODM revive plans for 2022 coalition
Ruto: Airport drama meant to frustrate me
Come clean on Museveni links, ODM leaders tell deputy president
“We don’t do this to undermine or to 'capture power’ in any country as you alleged. We neither stop any visitor from entering our country as long as such a visit is not of security risk to our people,” the letter reads in part, making reference to Ruto’s cancelled trip to Uganda on Monday.
"Your unfortunate utterances were indeed out of a possible deep-rooted internal political misunderstanding within your country."
According to Junet, he was served by the representative of the NRM in Kenya, Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi, a Ruto ally.
In the letter that sounds like a history lesson, NRM’s Secretary-General countered claims of anti-democratic tendencies of which Junet had accused the party, enumerating without evidence, the various successes NRM claims it has achieved in three decades in power.
Unlike Wednesday’s letter delivered by a battery of ODM lawmakers at Parliament Building, the NRM’s singled out Junet, who is also ODM’s director of elections.
“We believe that your proclamation does not represent the official position of the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) in Kenya against the well-established historical ties and the National Resistance Movement (NRM) Party and the people of Kenya,” read the letter also on NRM’s official social media platforms.
“The NRM record on human rights is not worth borrowing from. The NRM record on democracy is not worth borrowing... even worse, the NRM is a party of lifetime presidency,” Junet had said.
NRM’s letter seemingly gave a blow by blow response to Junet’s claims which it terms “falsehoods”, championing the party’s credentials that have helped them dominate Uganda’s politics.
"The assertion that Kenya doesn't need to borrow from other countries political habits is very correct, and indeed you should never even think of it just like we equally don't. This is because our social, economic and political trajectories are premised on different core values and principle," reads the nine-page letter.
Curiously, the party did not respond to similar allegations made by ODM chairman John Mbadi, who had claimed that Museveni’s party had not won any democratic election.
“Your statement is an insult to the sovereignty and integrity of Ugandans who always elect their leaders,” the NRM responded to Junet instead.
But in some instances, it seemingly ridiculed Kenya’s past.
“Honourable Member, I hope you recall the post-election violence of 2007/2008 in Kenya and how more than 2,000 innocent Kenyans were lost in only two weeks of the riots with about one million made homeless... such has never happened in Uganda,” stated the letter.
The NRM leader stressed: "We promote and are committed to the East African Treaty that encourages sovereignty of countries and non-interference in the affairs of other countries. We believe you could be having internal issues which we cannot be invited to be part of. No amount of diversionary statements from individuals can make us think otherwise."
Over the years, Uganda has been on the spot by international watchdog bodies over human rights abuses, with election-rigging claims dogging Museveni in subsequent elections.
The current administration has also faced accusations over dictatorial tendencies that have seen opposition figures arrested on several occasions.
RELATED VIDEOS
Ziara ya Ruto Uganda: Wabunge wanaomtetea watoa cheche baada ya kuzuiliwa kusafiri hapo jana
DP William Ruto has been stopped from travelling to Uganda where he was headed for a private visit
Raila comes up with a platform which he says will harmonize major issues affecting ordinary citizens
Section of Uhuru Highway to be closed from MondayKeNHA has announced plans to close a section of Uhuru Highway between Kenyatta Avenue and University Way roundabouts
Tannahill Shield: Defending champs Royal Nairobi Golf Club out for fourth consecutive titleRoyal Nairobi Golf Club (RNGC) players are confident to defend the 97th edition of Tannahill Shield Golf Tournament that teed off at their backyard on
OLYMPICS
Kenya's Kimeli finishes 4th in 5000m final as Uganda's Joshua Cheptegei wins gold
STANDARD
- Editorial: Tokyo Olympic glory
STANDARD
By CASSO
- Here are countries with the highest cash rewards to athletes - and where Kenya stands
STANDARD
- Time for Kipchoge to hit back at Tokyo Olympics
STANDARD
MOST READ
Missing student found dead at university grounds
NATIONAL
- Raila agrees to share political party billions with Wiper, other parties
POLITICS
- Unknown people were tracking Wycliffe Omwenga
NATIONAL
- Fanfare as Raila meets musicians
NATIONAL
By Betty Njeru
- Letter from Ithanga: Murang’a’s unexploited agricultural Canaan
XN IRAKI
By XN Iraki
- The four options for Kalonzo in 2022 succession
POLITICS