ANC leader Musalia Mudavadi pokes holes in bottom-up economy model

Amani party leader Musalia Mudavadi (pictured) has poked holes into the bottom-up economy model touted by the Hustler nation.

He said Kenyans need an urgent solution to public debt and corruption, not new models.

Mudavadi addressed the press moments after signing out of Nasa. He was with former principals Moses Wetang'ula (Ford Kenya) and Kalonzo Musyoka (Wiper).

The ANC leader said 70 per cent of revenue goes to paying debts. Mudavadi, who together with the former Nasa principals have now formed One Kenya Alliance, said the new outfit will address punitive taxation to cushion Kenyans.

Mudavadi said the solution to ending the huge debt is creating new taxpayers as well as reducing the cost of production for manufacturers.

He cited a situation where Kenyans buy cheaper eggs and chicken from neighbouring Uganda.

"Find a model that ends corruption. Those involved should be investigated, taken to court and charged," the ANC leader added.

"Don't confuse Kenyans with semantics."

Meanwhile, those supporting the bottom up economy have stated that it will end corruption.

Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen said the trickle-down economic model is to blame for runaway corruption because it focuses on capital-intensive projects.

Speaking on Spice FM’s Situation Room, the senator said the bottom-up strategy as preached by Deputy President William Ruto will reduce, if not end, corruption.

Murkomen said mega projects that cost billions of shillings present easy access to siphon money compared to small village projects that would cost hundreds of thousands.

He further poked holes into the Jubilee administration, which he says pumps money into projects that are not urgently needed to boost Kenya’s economy.

The DP defended the model, saying it was aimed at creating jobs and that it will have more benefits than the trickle-down economy which breeds cartels.

Ruto said difficult as it maybe, the economy conversation is a must-have to burry tribalism, patronage, cronyism and corruption.

“Bottom-up is focused on deliberately creating jobs, liberating enterprises from shylock-credit exploitation and unfair regulation and empowering our resource-poor farmers to produce and free them from the slavery/indignity of relief food aid,” Ruto tweeted.

He also took a swipe at his critics, saying it is time that politicians focusing on ethnicity, positions, power and law changes, have the economic debate.

He said the bottom-up model is focused on the jobless, struggling ‘hustler’ enterprises and those who can’t put food on the table.

