× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Kibaki Cabinets Arts & Culture Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
Login
THE STANDARD
Home
Counties
Politics
Business
World
National
Health & Science
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Lifestyle
Cartoons
Moi Cabinets
Kibaki Cabinets
Arts & Culture
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Scramble for friendly parties ahead of 2022 polls

POLITICS
By Boniface Gikandi | July 23rd 2021
Murang’a Governor Mwangi wa Iria commissioning the construction of a cancer treatment and research centre at Murang’a Level Five Hospital. [Boniface Gikandi, Standard]

Amid the dwindling fortunes of the ruling Jubilee Party and the entry of Deputy President William Ruto’s allied United Democratic Alliance (UDA) into Mt Kenya, several politicians are weighing their options for 2022 elections.

Political realignments and strategy meetings are taking place at county halls with elected and aspiring leaders seeking a winning formula. 

With President Uhuru Kenyatta retiring and the squabbles in Jubilee after a string of losses in recent by-elections, several politicians are eyeing friendly political parties based on the influence of their party leaders.

Already, Usawa Kwa Wote Party affiliated with Murang’a Governor Mwangi wa Iria, is the new kid on the block after having received requests from aspirants among them former and present governors seeking to be on the ballot next year.

KEEP READING

 Houston, we have a problem

 Five hurdles Ruto must overcome in race for State House next year

 Man wants to take back UDA, claims Ruto team forged papers

 Clearly, politicians are craving for return of one-party system

Another political party gaining traction in Mt Kenya is The Service Party (TSP) allied to former Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Mwangi Kiunjuri. Kiunjuri has already said his party will support Ruto's presidential bid next year.

Yesterday, Murang’a governor said in the past two months he has hosted delegations from across Mt Kenya region, including Meru, Isiolo, Laikipia, Nairobi, Nyandarua and Embu.

“Usawa Kwa Wote party is ready to field candidates in all cadres and presently there are a number of several former and sitting governors who have shown interest in our ticket. Our party has a massive following in Mt Kenya, especially after we launched a membership drive last month,” said Iria.

The party targets more than five million new members by the end of this year, through its volunteers spread across the country.

Murang’a Governor Mwangi wa Iria. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

Iria also said those seeking his endorsement to succeed him as Murangá governor next year, must first fight it out for Usawa Kwa Wote party ticket.

“Our party believes in empowering the ordinary tea, coffee or avocado farmer. By ensuring farmers get value for their toil in the farms, we believe we can transform the rural economy and fight poverty. Good sounding slogans without tangible efforts or policy decisions will not help locals,” said Iria.

He said the time has come for parties to profess specific ideologies that resonate with people’s aspirations.

“Political parties should not be just vehicles for capturing power and left to die after a presidential term ends. Our party will be there, seeking to better the lives of farmers even after current officials are off the political arena,” said Iria, whose term is ending in August next year. 

However, MP Peter Kimari exuded confidence that the Jubilee Party will overcome the hurdles, and be the party to beat in Mt Kenya region. He also said efforts to rebrand the party are on course.

“As the party focuses on the next election, a lot will be done including removing the stumbling elements, who have been causing trouble,” said Kimari, an ardent supporter of President Kenyatta.

Another political outfit, Chama Cha Kazi is in the process of registration and is also targeting Mt Kenya voters. 

RELATED VIDEOS

Governor Charity Ngilu urges Kalonzo and Raila to mend fences and work together ahead of 2022 polls

HOUSE OF CARDS: Is the State secretly engineering plot to have a compromise candidate succeed Uhuru?

Coalition Jitters: DP Ruto faults Jubilee and ODM coalition, says hustlers will back UDA

Share this story
Uhuru’s surprise gift to humble Gatundu North family after chance meeting
President Uhuru Kenyatta was wearing a hat and face mask, which made it hard for the mother-and-daughter to immediately recognise him.
Harambee Stars keeper Matasi leaves Ethiopian Giants St George
Harambee Stars goalkeeper Patrick Matasi has paid tribute to Saint George Sports Club after announcing his departure from the Ethiopian giants on Frid

MOST READ

Jubilee’s Joseph Githinji wins Muguga ward by-election
Jubilee’s Joseph Githinji wins Muguga ward by-election

POLITICS

By Robert Abong'o

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Five hurdles Ruto must overcome in race for State House next year

By Kamau Ngotho | 7 hours ago

Five hurdles Ruto must overcome in race for State House next year
Hopes, fears as top leaders seek coalitions ahead of next year's race to State House

By Jacob Ng'etich | 16 hours ago

Hopes, fears as top leaders seek coalitions ahead of next year's race to State House
Ruto would have been kicked out of Jubilee by now, says Tuju

By Jael Mboga and Winfrey Owino | 16 hours ago

Ruto would have been kicked out of Jubilee by now, says Tuju
NASA principals fail to pull out of the coalition

By Moses Nyamori | 16 hours ago

NASA principals fail to pull out of the coalition

Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

Digital News

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

Enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC