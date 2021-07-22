× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Kibaki Cabinets Arts & Culture Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
Login
THE STANDARD
Home
Counties
Politics
Business
World
National
Health & Science
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Lifestyle
Cartoons
Moi Cabinets
Kibaki Cabinets
Arts & Culture
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Fresh row rocks Ford-Kenya over bid to kick out Moses Wetang'ula

POLITICS
By Allan Mungai | July 22nd 2021
Ford Kenya party leader Moses Wetang'ula in a burial service in Vihiga County on July 7, 2018. [Chrispen Sechere, Standard]

The power tussle in Ford-Kenya has taken a new twist after two members restarted a bid to kick out Bungoma Senator Moses Wetang'ula from the party's leadership.

Kanduyi MP Wafula Wamunyinyi and Tongaren's Eseli Simiyu reignited their feud with Wetang'ula in a meeting held on Tuesday, where they accused him of misrepresenting interests of the party.

Wamunyinyi and Eseli control a faction of the party that does not recognise Wetang'ula as the party leader and led a National Executive Council meeting last year that deposed the senator.

In the meeting with county leaders, the duo called for a National Delegates Congress (NDC) to end the party leader's rein.

KEEP READING

 Wetang’ula struts boldly in Ford Kenya one year after coup 

 Mudavadi, Wetangúla raise doubt on Sh62b waiver for state millers

 This way, that way put Mudavadi and Wetang'ula in a fix

 ODM MP slams Wetang’ula over his burial attack rumours

Eseli yesterday said that despite Wetangula clinging to the party's leadership via a court order that temporarily reinstated him, he was purporting to negotiate alliances for the party.

Further, the Tongaren lawmaker said Wetang'ula did not represent the party in his discussions with One Kenya Alliance or in his meetings with Deputy President William Ruto and ANC party leader  Musalia Mudavadi.

“He can have a meeting with whoever he wants, but know that he is doing so as an individual and that party members do not recognise him as their leader," said Eseli.

The Tongaren MP announced that the push to remove Wetang'ula as party leader needs "a political solution."

"This is a political dispute and the courts can’t solve it," he said. "Although Wetangula went to court over his dismissal by the National Executive Council, he has been unwilling to pursue the conclusion of the case because he enjoys those conservatory orders."

Wamunyinyi, who was installed as the party chairperson in the May 31, 2020 meeting that ejected Wetang'ula, said the party has been lagging behind for over a decade due to poor leadership.

"The last National Delegates Congress was in 2011, the subsequent one ought to have been in 2015 and another in 2019," he said. Now we are in 2021 and we have not had an NDC in over 10 years, so those in the office are there illegally and therefore want to remedy that situation.  We are going to deal with this issue as new officials who were given the mandate on May 31, 2020."

The two MPs also said the leaders who were chosen by NEC should open discussions with other national parties to find a suitable alliance for the party ahead of 2022.

This is just the latest in a series of events that have rocked the party in the past year. In August 2020, Wetang'ula expelled the two legislators from the party for breaching the party constitution.

He said the MPs had brought upheaval in the party.

RELATED VIDEOS

Ford-Kenya leader Moses wetangula dismisses Afraha Prayer Rally, terming it misplaced

Senate minority leader Moses Wetang'ula petitions IEBC not to delete his name from voters register

Bungoma Senator Moses Wetangula faces IEBC over voter bribery claims

Share this story
Gideon Moi pushes for faster payment for youth in Kazi Mtaani project
Baringo Senator Gideon Moi says the Kazi Mtaani programme should go beyond just manual labour and prepare beneficiaries for future job opportunities.
End of an era as industry mourns HR guru Francis Muhindi
Francis Muhindi trained 50,000 staff on various management courses in Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania and Rwanda.

MOST READ

Jubilee’s Joseph Githinji wins Muguga ward by-election
Jubilee’s Joseph Githinji wins Muguga ward by-election

POLITICS

By Robert Abong'o

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Ruto and Raila now go flat out to contest top seat which either cannot afford to lose

By Jacob Ng'etich | 3 hours ago

Ruto and Raila now go flat out to contest top seat which either cannot afford to lose
Can One Kenya Alliance turn tables, beat front runners in 2022 poll?

By Brian Owino | 3 hours ago

Can One Kenya Alliance turn tables, beat front runners in 2022 poll?
ODM still has many arrows in its quiver should BBI bid fail, asserts Sifuna

By Allan Mungai | 3 hours ago

ODM still has many arrows in its quiver should BBI bid fail, asserts Sifuna
Ruto to Raila: Apologise to Kenyans for derailing development agenda

By Erastus M Mulwa | 9 hours ago

Ruto to Raila: Apologise to Kenyans for derailing development agenda

Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

Digital News

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

Enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC