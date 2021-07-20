× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Kibaki Cabinets Arts & Culture Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
Login
THE STANDARD
Home
Counties
Politics
Business
World
National
Health & Science
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Lifestyle
Cartoons
Moi Cabinets
Kibaki Cabinets
Arts & Culture
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

‘We’re committed to pact with KANU’: Ford Kenya, Wiper and ANC say

POLITICS
By Brian Okoth | July 20th 2021

KANU’s Gideon Moi (R) met Ford Kenya Party leader Moses Wetangula (L) alongside Musalia Mudavadi of ANC and Kalonzo Musyoka of Wiper on Tuesday, July 20. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

Ford Kenya, Wiper and ANC parties have ruled out a reunion with ODM, saying they are committed to a pact with KANU, which completes the One Kenya Alliance (OKA) composition.

In a statement following their Nairobi meeting on Tuesday, the parties’ heads, Moses Wetangula, Kalonzo Musyoka and Musalia Mudavadi, said plans to revive NASA were non-existent.

“On matters NASA, we, in Ford Kenya, Amani National Congress (ANC) and Wiper, wish to reaffirm our irreversible commitment to the One Kenya Alliance, in partnership with KANU and any other like-minded Kenyans,” the four OKA principals said in a statement dated Tuesday, July 20.

“As far as we are concerned, NASA is part of our political history. All that remain is the final process of closure which includes a pursuit of financial accountability and settlement,” Mudavadi, Kalonzo and Wetangula said after holding a meeting with Gideon Moi at Hermosa Gardens in Mbagathi Ridge, Karen.

KEEP READING

 NASA is no longer part of my future, declares Mudavadi

 ODM invites registrar to unlock Nasa partners' funds stalemate

 Mudavadi ends Mt Kenya tour, talks tax cuts

 Musalia Mudavadi: I am my own man and not seeking to be endorsed

The principals said OKA is “a coalition of shared ideas, ideals, people and parties that carry genuine goodwill for our beloved country”.

“Indeed, we are gratified by the great interest and large number of Kenyans calling upon us to quickly launch the Alliance as the true vehicle that carries their aspirations.”

The outfit said it was “on course” to launch a roadmap that would see it manoeuvre the 2022 politics.

At the same time, OKA urged the Government to lift countrywide Covid-19 restrictions by end of July to spur economic recovery.

“We urge the Government to re-introduce the earlier economic safeguards including a review of the tax regime to stimulate the economy,” the principals said.

RELATED VIDEOS

Governor Charity Ngilu urges Kalonzo and Raila to mend fences and work together ahead of 2022 polls

Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka calls out political leaders who renege on political agreements

Kalonzo Musyoka awasuta viongozi wanaokiuka mikataba ya kisiasa punde tu baada ya uchaguzi

Share this story
Identification of Siaya tanker victims begins as families seek closure
Families who lost their kin in the horrific fuel tanker burst in Malanga in Siaya turned up in their numbers at the Yala Sub-County Hospital mortuary
Ugandan Olympic Weightlifter who disappeared in Japan has been found
The Ugandan weightlifter who went missing from a pre-Olympic training camp in Japan has been found. Julius Ssekitoleko was reported missing from the

MOST READ

Jubilee’s Joseph Githinji wins Muguga ward by-election
Jubilee’s Joseph Githinji wins Muguga ward by-election

POLITICS

By Robert Abong'o

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Raila: We have Plan B should the courts reject BBI

By Moses Baya | 4 hours ago

Raila: We have Plan B should the courts reject BBI
Ruto takes and stays in charge of political destiny

By Oscar Obonyo | 21 hours ago

Ruto takes and stays in charge of political destiny
Raila, DP Ruto clash at the Coast over law change

By Hassan Barisa and Nehmiah Okwembah | 21 hours ago

Raila, DP Ruto clash at the Coast over law change
Don’t wait for top-up slots, Justin Muturi tells women

By Muriithi Mugo | 23 hours ago

Don’t wait for top-up slots, Justin Muturi tells women

Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

Digital News

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

Enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC