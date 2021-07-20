‘We’re committed to pact with KANU’: Ford Kenya, Wiper and ANC say

KANU’s Gideon Moi (R) met Ford Kenya Party leader Moses Wetangula (L) alongside Musalia Mudavadi of ANC and Kalonzo Musyoka of Wiper on Tuesday, July 20. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

Ford Kenya, Wiper and ANC parties have ruled out a reunion with ODM, saying they are committed to a pact with KANU, which completes the One Kenya Alliance (OKA) composition.

In a statement following their Nairobi meeting on Tuesday, the parties’ heads, Moses Wetangula, Kalonzo Musyoka and Musalia Mudavadi, said plans to revive NASA were non-existent.

“On matters NASA, we, in Ford Kenya, Amani National Congress (ANC) and Wiper, wish to reaffirm our irreversible commitment to the One Kenya Alliance, in partnership with KANU and any other like-minded Kenyans,” the four OKA principals said in a statement dated Tuesday, July 20.

“As far as we are concerned, NASA is part of our political history. All that remain is the final process of closure which includes a pursuit of financial accountability and settlement,” Mudavadi, Kalonzo and Wetangula said after holding a meeting with Gideon Moi at Hermosa Gardens in Mbagathi Ridge, Karen.

The principals said OKA is “a coalition of shared ideas, ideals, people and parties that carry genuine goodwill for our beloved country”.

“Indeed, we are gratified by the great interest and large number of Kenyans calling upon us to quickly launch the Alliance as the true vehicle that carries their aspirations.”

The outfit said it was “on course” to launch a roadmap that would see it manoeuvre the 2022 politics.

At the same time, OKA urged the Government to lift countrywide Covid-19 restrictions by end of July to spur economic recovery.

“We urge the Government to re-introduce the earlier economic safeguards including a review of the tax regime to stimulate the economy,” the principals said.

