Kanu to repossess its grabbed property in Nairobi

KANU Chairman Nairobi county branch Frank Mbogo (left) packages masks with KANU Women Congress Chairlady Nairobi county Jane Akinyi (3rd right) and the vice-chair Jamia Abdulrahim (right) with Kanu Women congress member officials to be distributed to vulnerable families.[David Gichuru, Standard]

Independence party Kanu has announced plans to repossess all its grabbed office spaces in Nairobi County.

Nairobi branch chairman Frank Mbogo said today the move was part of the outfit’s rejuvenation strategy in readiness for President Uhuru Kenyatta’s succession.

He appealed to those currently in illegal possession of the properties to surrender them before the party moves in to reclaim them.

“In line with the ongoing party reactivation at the grassroots, the Kanu Nairobi branch has identified previously grabbed party properties and is currently in the process of reclaiming and reopening offices all over the city,” said Mbogo.

“We therefore appeal to and warn all who have grabbed or personalised party properties to surrender them immediately, failure to which stern action will be taken without further reference,” he added.

He said the party has offices in every ward, some of which have been grabbed. Mbogo, who took the branch leadership a couple of months ago, said the party seeks to strengthen its grassroots structures in readiness for the 2022 General Election.

“Now that we want to revive the party, we want to have our presence in every ward by making the offices operational,” he added.

Kanu is currently running a nationwide membership recruitment drive in a battle for the country’s voters.

At the same time, the branch launched distribution of facemasks targeting vulnerable families within Nairobi County.

At least 60,000 masks are set to be distributed to about 10,000 families in the next three months.

The items will be distributed by the officials of Kanu women congress and youth congress in each ward.

Mbogo said the initiative seeks to assist families adversely affected by the economic challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“That being aware of the Covid-19 protocols and the ongoing challenges faced by Nairobi residents in adhering to the public safety measures, I hereby on behalf of Kanu Nairobi Branch donate 60,000 facemasks – 20,000 masks every month for the next three months to help needy families in protecting themselves against the pandemic,” said Mbogo.

He said the masks will be distributed at the grassroots through a collaborative effort and teamwork of Nairobi branch officials, Kanu Women Congress (KWC) and Kanu Youth Congress (KYC) sub-county as well as ward leaders.

The officials picked on reusable and washable masks due to the prevailing harsh economic times experienced by majority of the targeted population.

He said lack of enough resources has forced many city residents to either recycle or walk without wearing masks.

“The above initiative and many more in the pipeline are part of the Kanu party overall mission of improving the social welfare of all for a better prosperous nation,” he added.

He was accompanied by KWC chairperson Jane Akinyi and KYC chair Eric Amunga, who rallied the youth to join the party.

Share this story