One Kenya Alliance unhappy with court ruling on BBI

The One Kenya Alliance has registered its dissatisfaction with the High Court judgment on the BBI Constitutional Amendment Bill.

Its principals Kalonzo Musyoka, Musalia Mudavadi, Moses Wetangula and Gideon Moi said Kenyans should, however, be patient and wait for the appeal process to proceed to its logical conclusion.

The High Court last week annulled the BBI referendum process throwing the future of the initiative into uncertainty.

A bench comprising Justices Joel Ngugi, George Odunga, Jairus Ngaah, Teresia Matheka and Chacha Mwita upheld a consolidated case by eight petitioners that the constitution bears essential features on its basic structure that cannot be amended.

The court held that the BBI secretariat and steering committee had failed to provide critical information to the public as outlined in the procedures to amend the constitution through a popular initiative.

The court also observed that the president cannot initiate a process to change the constitution in the pretext of promoting national unity.

But the four principals expressed hope that the appellate court will uphold the sovereign will of the people of Kenya.

They spoke after a meeting on Tuesday.

The meeting, they said, was aimed at receiving an update report from a technical committee on the progress made in formalising the Alliance.

They expressed satisfaction with the progress so far, noting that Kenyans were waiting anxiously for the same as a vehicle that carries their aspirations.

The Principals also expressed concerns over reports of a potential 4th wave of the COVID-19 in the month of July, calling upon the Ministry of Health to intensify mass testing and vaccination to mitigate against this danger.

The principals also regretted the devastating effects of floods across the country that has led to the loss of lives and destruction of property, calling upon the relevant authorities to put in place urgent measures to curb this situation.

They also called upon the government to intensify the distribution of subsidised seeds and fertiliser to farmers to take advantages of the ongoing rains.

Lastly, the Principals applauded the Senate for its decision to impeach the Governor of Wajir, terming it a bold step in the fight against corruption and impunity in the Counties.

