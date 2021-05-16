Attorney General files a notice of Appeal on BBI ruling
NATIONAL
By Winfrey Owino | May 16th 2021
The office of the Attorney General intends to appeal the decision by a five-judge bench that ruled against the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) process.
The bench had on Thursday, May 13, ruled that the BBI process was unconstitutional, null and void.
In a document dated May 14, Solicitor General Kennedy Ogeto said that the office was dissatisfied with the court’s judgement and that it would appeal the court’s decision.
In the document, the government’s legal office said that it will move to the appellate court because the matter was of immense public interest.
“Unless this Application for stay of execution of the order is heard urgently, there is a real risk,” the document read in part.
KEEP READING
How BBI judgment now exposes president to impeachment
BBI ruling widens rift between judiciary and executive
Appeal or not Uhuru, Raila must now change course
Besides, the Attorney General filed a separate application before the Court of Appeal to suspend the High Court’s verdict on BBI.
The five judges on the bench were Joel Ngugi, George Odunga, Jairus Ngaah, Chacha Mwita and Teresia Matheka pronounced 17 issues on the BBI ruling.
The major issue raised was the President’s role in initiating change through a popular initiative.
Take a quick survey and help us improve our website!Take a survey
Jointly, the judges ruled that constitutionally, President Uhuru Kenyatta cannot use popular initiative to vouch for constitutional changes.
In the ruling, the bench said that the process did not go through public participation as is required by the law. They recommended that Kenyans are provided with printed copies for a clear comprehension of the document.
Additionally, the five legal minds also pronounced the 14-member BBI task force mandated to review areas to be amended in the constitution as illegally constituted.
The pronouncement of the popular document as unconstitutional by the courts exposed the weakness of the legal brain trust around President Uhuru Kenyatta and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.
BBI was constituted jointly by President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM leader Raila Odinga following the March 9, 2018 handshake between the duo.
The BBI was an initiative by the duo in their efforts to try and unite the country and end the violence that mars general elections in the country by doing away with the ‘winner takes it’ all principle.
RELATED VIDEOS
What does the court's verdict on BBI portend for the three top leaders, Uhuru, Ruto and Raila?
A.G on the Spot: BBI verdict exposes Attorney General, the Government has been losing legal battles
Section of leaders divided on the next step forward concerning the constitutional amendment process
Bayern Munich chief rules out Erling Haaland transferThe future CEO of Bayern Munich has ruled out the club raiding Bundesliga rivals Borussia Dortmund for star striker Erling Haaland.
We don’t need the money: Spotify owner’s bid to buy Arsenal failsDaniel Ek has confirmed that he made a bid to buy Arsenal only to see it knocked back.
MOST READ
Uhuru attends Djibouti President’s inauguration
AFRICA
By Fred Kagonye
- To celebrate BBI ruling portrays Ruto as insincere
NATIONAL
- Rich wazungus who invested in love but are now penniless
NATIONAL
- BBI ruling turns spotlight on Raila and his political future
NATIONAL
By Oscar Obonyo
- Re-start inclusive conversation to save BBI, Mudavadi says
NATIONAL
- Gaza tower housing AP, Al Jazeera collapses after missile strike
ASIA
By Reuters