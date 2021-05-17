Senate committee recommends removal of Wajir Governor Abdi [Live]

A senate committee has recommended the removal of Wajir Governor Mohamed Abdi Mohamud.

The Nyamira Senator Okon’go Omogeni-chaired committee found that the Wajir county boss was guilty of gross violation of the Constitution by flouting the County Government Act, Public Procurement Act and Asset Disposal Act and the Public Finance Management Act.

The committee, however, absolved the governor from abuse of office and Gross Misconduct charges, saying the Members of County Assembly did not provide sufficient evidence.

The final vote on his proposed impeachment by the Senate will take place this evening.

Mohamud was impeached on Tuesday, April 27, after 37 MCAs voted in favour of his ouster, while 10 opposed his removal.

The MCAs cited financial impropriety, abuse of office, gross misconduct and violation of the Constitution as grounds for his removal.

They accused the county boss of breaching Articles 235 of the Constitution, the County Government Act, and the Public Service Act by allegedly constantly reshuffling county officers.

Take a quick survey and help us improve our website! Take a survey

They also faulted the governor for flouting the Public Procurement Act and Asset Disposal Act.

The Senate voted to have him tried in a committee with 28 senators voting in favour of the committee, 14 for plenary while two abstained. Okong’o Omogeni was deputized by Nakuru Senator Susan Kihika in the 11-member committee.

The committee held sittings between Wednesday, May 12 and Thursday, May 13 before retreating to write the report over the weekend. The report was tabled in a special sitting on Monday, May 17.

More to follow…

Share this story