DP Ruto, other leaders react to shock BBI ruling
POLITICS
By Betty Njeru | May 13th 2021
Leaders from across the political divide have reacted to the High Court’s ruling on the nullification of the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) process.
A five-judge bench has declared the BBI referendum process unlawful, saying the initiative violated the Constitution of Kenya.
Deputy President William Ruto, who has openly challenged the Constitution of Kenya (Amendment) Bill, 2020 since its inception expressed gratitude to a higher power, moments after the shocking ruling.
“There is GOD in heaven who loves Kenya immeasurably. May GOD'S name be praised forever,” he tweeted.
Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen, also an ally of DP Ruto quoted a past daily that had headlined the deputy president and wrote: “You don’t have to be in the majority for you to do the right thing!”
KEEP READING
Court declares BBI referendum process illegal
The 17 issues at the heart of landmark ruling on BBI
BBI proposals will secure our future, Wangwe says
He added: “When the history of Kenya is properly written, the contribution of Justices Joel Ngugi, George Odunga, Jairus Ngaah, Chacha Mwita, and Teresia Matheka will be written in golden letters.”
Ruto and his allies have been criticising proposals in the report saying Kenyans should be given multiple-choice referendum.
In the more than five-hour ruling on Thursday evening, taking into account the issues raised in the eight cases challenging the BBI process, court ruled that it was more of a presidential task force initiative than it was Wanjiku’s (people-centred).
Take a quick survey and help us improve our website!Take a survey
“The amendment of the Constitution through popular initiative cannot be taken by the government. It is clear that the bill is an initiative of the president,” Justice Jairus Ngaah said.
Economist David Ndii, who was among a team of five petitioning the BBI process thanked former Chief Justice David Maraga for paving way for a “sagacious and courageous bench”.
A big honourable mention goes to Chief Justice Rtd @dkmaraga and his 2017 presidential petition bench. Without their courage, we may not be here.
To the sagacious, courageous bench we say, God bless you.
Eid Mubarak everyone. 8/8 — David Ndii (@DavidNdii) May 13, 2021
In Thursday’s judgment, Court sought to determine 17 questions that arose from the eight petitions challenging the legality of the BBI process.
Some included: Was the President in contravention of the Constitution for claiming authority on BBI? Is it lawful for a Constitutional Amendment Bill to create new constituencies, and whether the Bill falls within the initiatives in Chapter 16 of the Constitution (Articles 255,256 and 257)
RELATED VIDEOS
Rais Uhuru Kenyatta anatarajiwa kupokea mswada wa kubadilisha katiba kupitia mchakato wa BBI
President Suluhu will on Tuesday begin a two-day State visit on the invitation of President Kenyatta
JSC moves to court to seek to overturn a decision by high court barring them from deliberating on CJ
Kenya eye South Africa, Zimbabwe scalp at Rugby Africa SevensKenya will be seeking to improve on their second-place finish during the first leg of the Rugby Africa Solidarity Sevens tournament.
Nakuru doctors perform historic neck tumour surgery on four-year-old boyDoctors at the Nakuru Level Five Hospital have successfully removed a rare abnormal growth in the neck of a four-year-old boy.
MOST READ
New Uhuru-Suluhu deal on border barriers bears fruit
NATIONAL
- Senior DCI officers reshuffled (list)
NATIONAL
By Kamore Maina
- Senior DCI officer shoots dead security guard in Kayole
COUNTIES
- Museveni hits at the West as he's sworn in for sixth term
AFRICA
By Brian Otieno
- Kakamega twins to take different paths thanks to KCSE results
EDUCATION
- Wajir Governor Mohamed Abdi's wife, children linked to loss of millions
NATIONAL