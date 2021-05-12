× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Cartoons Lifestyle Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Ramadhan Special Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
Login
THE STANDARD
Home
Counties
Politics
Business
World
National
Health & Science
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Cartoons
Lifestyle
Moi Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Ramadhan Special
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Wajir Governor Mohamed Abdi Mohamud impeachment trial begins

POLITICS
By Brian Otieno | May 12th 2021
Wajir Governor Mohamed Abdi Mohamud. [File, Standard]

The impeachment trial of Wajir Governor Mohamed Abdi Mohamud by an 11-member Senate Committee begins today.

The Wajir county assembly will present charges against the county boss, before the Senate team.

MCAs will have to prove the two counts of gross violation of the Constitution and subsidiary laws as well as abuse of office and gross misconduct that saw them impeach the governor earlier this month.

Today, the assembly will present evidence substantiating the allegations and will present a maximum of three witnesses. The governor’s legal team will also get a chance to cross-examine the witnesses.

Both parties were required to file their written submissions to the Senator Okong’o Omogeni-led select committee yesterday.

KEEP READING

 How Ruto's big numbers in House failed

 Wajir Governor Abdi Mohamud’s impeachment trial begins next week

 Court orders Senate not to debate impeachment

 Wajir governor ouster bid linked to Ruto and 2022 succession

Under the first count of gross violation of the Constitution, the county assembly will have to prove that Mohamud failed to account for county resources by incurring debts and other obligations worth Sh2 billion. The MCAs will also have to prove that he failed to maintain proper cashbooks, leading to misuse of Sh409 million, allegedly withdrawn between October 2017 and June 2018.

The assembly will also have to substantiate claims that Mohamud undermined its functions by failing to remit Sh70 million meant for the assembly. It will also prove that he failed to issue the annual State of the County address. 

Mohamud is also in a spot for operating 19 county bank accounts in local commercial banks, which is against the law. Other accusations include illegal procurement, misappropriation of funds and illegal awarding of tenders. MCAs cited award of a tender to a company allegedly associated with the governor.

Take a quick survey and help us improve our website!

Take a survey

“The company supplied 42,857 bales of maize meal flour at a cost of Sh3,500 per bale totalling Sh149,999,500 contrary to the local market price of Sh1,600 per bale,” reads the impeachment motion tabled before the county assembly.

On the second joint charge, the county assembly will have to prove that Mohamud surrendered the county government to his wife. 

 

RELATED VIDEOS

Wajir MCAs to push for their case for the removal of Governor Mohamed Abdi Mohamud, by impeachment

Badhii ya wakilishi wa wadi waleta mjadala ya kumn’gatua mamlakani gavana Issac Ruto

Alfred Keter to continue with his impeachment motion

Share this story
How they bounced back from the brink of collapse
Companies that teetered on the edge of disaster and somehow recovered.
Man charged over false statement to police
Man charged with giving the police false information that led to the ouster of Unaitas Sacco chairman Joseph Ngaai Kabugu last year.

MOST READ

How lost phone from a dying patient led kin to hospital, cemetery
How lost phone from a dying patient led kin to hospital, cemetery

NATIONAL

By Mercy Adhiambo

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Intrigues in Senator Isaac Mwaura's axing from Senate

By Standard Team | 24 minutes ago

Intrigues in Senator Isaac Mwaura's axing from Senate
Governor Samboja says county is broke, cannot pay bills or salaries

By Renson Mlegwa Mnyamwezi | 24 minutes ago

Governor Samboja says county is broke, cannot pay bills or salaries
MPs dismiss bribery allegations on BBI vote

By Grace Ng'ang'a | 4 hours ago

MPs dismiss bribery allegations on BBI vote
BBI Bill sails through in Senate

By Betty Njeru and Moses Nyamori | 10 hours ago

BBI Bill sails through in Senate

Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

Digital News

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

travelog

enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC