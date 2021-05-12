Wajir Governor Mohamed Abdi Mohamud impeachment trial begins

Wajir Governor Mohamed Abdi Mohamud. [File, Standard]

The impeachment trial of Wajir Governor Mohamed Abdi Mohamud by an 11-member Senate Committee begins today.

The Wajir county assembly will present charges against the county boss, before the Senate team.

MCAs will have to prove the two counts of gross violation of the Constitution and subsidiary laws as well as abuse of office and gross misconduct that saw them impeach the governor earlier this month.

Today, the assembly will present evidence substantiating the allegations and will present a maximum of three witnesses. The governor’s legal team will also get a chance to cross-examine the witnesses.

Both parties were required to file their written submissions to the Senator Okong’o Omogeni-led select committee yesterday.

Under the first count of gross violation of the Constitution, the county assembly will have to prove that Mohamud failed to account for county resources by incurring debts and other obligations worth Sh2 billion. The MCAs will also have to prove that he failed to maintain proper cashbooks, leading to misuse of Sh409 million, allegedly withdrawn between October 2017 and June 2018.

The assembly will also have to substantiate claims that Mohamud undermined its functions by failing to remit Sh70 million meant for the assembly. It will also prove that he failed to issue the annual State of the County address.

Mohamud is also in a spot for operating 19 county bank accounts in local commercial banks, which is against the law. Other accusations include illegal procurement, misappropriation of funds and illegal awarding of tenders. MCAs cited award of a tender to a company allegedly associated with the governor.

“The company supplied 42,857 bales of maize meal flour at a cost of Sh3,500 per bale totalling Sh149,999,500 contrary to the local market price of Sh1,600 per bale,” reads the impeachment motion tabled before the county assembly.

On the second joint charge, the county assembly will have to prove that Mohamud surrendered the county government to his wife.

