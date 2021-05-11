× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Cartoons Lifestyle Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Ramadhan Special Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
BBI Bill sails through in Senate Second Reading

POLITICS
By Betty Njeru and Moses Nyamori | May 11th 2021
Senate during a session. [Courtesy]

Senate has voted in support of the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) Bill during the second reading.

Fifty-two senators voted in favour of the Bill while 12 opposed while abstained.

Nominated Senator Mary Seneta, who is facing expulsion by Jubilee, abstained from the vote while Tharaka Nithi Senator Kithure Kindiki and Wario Golich (nominated) were absent.

The House is set to reconvene in the afternoon for the Committee of the Whole House, where they will scrutinize the Bill, clause by clause, before taking another vote at the third reading of the Bill.

Senate Speaker Ken Lusaka also ruled that Senate cannot amend the BBI Bill. 

“Senators will vote for BBI as a whole and not a particular clause and will vote either yes, no or abstain,” he said.

The Speaker said senators voted for the Bill on grounds that it espoused the rule of law and contributed to good governance.

The Senate is expected to go for a third reading this afternoon as the Bill proceeds to Committee stages.

During the second reading, divisions rose within some sections of the House as allies of President Uhuru Kenyatta, ODM Leader Raila Odinga and Deputy President William Ruto took turns to explain why they voted Yes or No.

Murang’a Senator Irungu Kang’ata seemed particularly fired up as he took to the dais to vote. He went on to explain how Murang’a had been sidelined before he was stopped by the Speaker.

Speaker Lusaka: “Senator Kang’ata, you know the whole world is watching us. Vote.”

Kang’ata: “You cannot stop me, Mr Speaker. Murang’a got one constituency, Tharaka Nithi got four. I vote no!” he shouted.

Kang’ata came up again when it was Senator James Orengo’s turn to speak and took over the mic.

“You did not allow me to speak. You are being unfair,” he told the Speaker.

He was however silenced and Orengo who went on to vote a resounding Yes.

How they voted

1.            Fatuma Dullo - YES

2.            Ali Abdullahi - YES

3.            Issa Juma - YES

4.            Mercy Chebeni - YES

5.            Samson Cherargei - NO

6.            Aaron Cheruiyot - NO

7.            Christine Gona – YES

8.            Abdulkadir Haji - YES

9.            Ali Farhiya - YES

10.          Abshiro Halake - YES

11.          Hargura Godana - YES

12.          Iman Falhada Deko - NO

13.          Imana Malachi - NO

14.          Gertrude Musuruve - YES

15.          Moses Kajwang - YES

16.          Margaret Kamar - YES

17.          Irungu Kang'ata – NO

18.          Silvia Kasanga – YES

19.          George Khaniri – YES

20.          Charles Kibiru – YES

21.          Susan Kihika - NO

22.          Mutula Kilonzo Jr - YES

23.          Kimani Wamatangi - YES

24.          Ephraim Maina - YES

25.          Christopher Langat - NO

26.          Lelegwe Ltumbesi - NO

27.          Mithika Linturi – NO

28.          Loitiptip Anwar (Lamu)- No

29.          Petronila Were – YES

30.          Stewart Madzayo – YES

31.          Mahamud Maalim (Mandera) – YES

32.          Beatrice Kwamboka – YES

33.          Cleophas Malala – YES

34.          Naomi Shionga – YES

35.          Michael Mbito – YES

36.          Ochillo Ayacko – YES

37.          Alice Milgo – YES

38.          Okongo Omogeni (Nyamira) – YES

39.          Gideon Moi – YES

40.          Philip Mpaayei -YES

41.          Beth Mugo – YES

42.          Kipchumba Murkomen – NO

43.          Agnes Kavindu Muthama (Machakos) – YES

44.          Paul Githiomi (Nyandarua) – YES

45.          Mwaurume Johnaess (Taita Taveta) – YES

46.          Isaac Mwaura – YES

47.          Mohamed Faki (Mombasa) – Yes

48.          Nderitu Kinyua - YES

49.          Ndwiga Njeru - YES

50.          Rose Nyamunga - YES

51.          Sen. Ledama Olekina - YES

52.          Millicent Omanga - NO

53.          Sam Ongeri - YES

54.          James Orengo - YES

55.          Fred Outa - YES

56.          Judith Pareno - YES

57.          Samuel Poghisio – YES

58.          Victor Prengei - YES

59.          Sen. Johnson Sakaja - YES

60.          Mary Seneta - Abstain

61.          Amos Wako - YES

62.          Enoch Wambua - YES

63.          Naomi Jillo - YES

64.          Sen. Moses Wetangula - YES

65.          Agnes Zani – YES

66.          Kindiki Kithure – Did not participate

67.          Walio Golith- Did not participate

