BBI Bill sails through in Senate Second Reading
POLITICS
By Betty Njeru and Moses Nyamori | May 11th 2021
Senate has voted in support of the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) Bill during the second reading.
Fifty-two senators voted in favour of the Bill while 12 opposed while abstained.
Nominated Senator Mary Seneta, who is facing expulsion by Jubilee, abstained from the vote while Tharaka Nithi Senator Kithure Kindiki and Wario Golich (nominated) were absent.
The House is set to reconvene in the afternoon for the Committee of the Whole House, where they will scrutinize the Bill, clause by clause, before taking another vote at the third reading of the Bill.
Senate Speaker Ken Lusaka also ruled that Senate cannot amend the BBI Bill.
KEEP READING
BBI Reggae: Court to rule on petitions Thursday
Western leaders urge Senate to pass BBI Bill
ODM MPs say Raila's decision on BBI is final
“Senators will vote for BBI as a whole and not a particular clause and will vote either yes, no or abstain,” he said.
The Speaker said senators voted for the Bill on grounds that it espoused the rule of law and contributed to good governance.
The Senate is expected to go for a third reading this afternoon as the Bill proceeds to Committee stages.
Take a quick survey and help us improve our website!Take a survey
During the second reading, divisions rose within some sections of the House as allies of President Uhuru Kenyatta, ODM Leader Raila Odinga and Deputy President William Ruto took turns to explain why they voted Yes or No.
Murang’a Senator Irungu Kang’ata seemed particularly fired up as he took to the dais to vote. He went on to explain how Murang’a had been sidelined before he was stopped by the Speaker.
Speaker Lusaka: “Senator Kang’ata, you know the whole world is watching us. Vote.”
Kang’ata: “You cannot stop me, Mr Speaker. Murang’a got one constituency, Tharaka Nithi got four. I vote no!” he shouted.
Kang’ata came up again when it was Senator James Orengo’s turn to speak and took over the mic.
“You did not allow me to speak. You are being unfair,” he told the Speaker.
He was however silenced and Orengo who went on to vote a resounding Yes.
How they voted
1. Fatuma Dullo - YES
2. Ali Abdullahi - YES
3. Issa Juma - YES
4. Mercy Chebeni - YES
5. Samson Cherargei - NO
6. Aaron Cheruiyot - NO
7. Christine Gona – YES
8. Abdulkadir Haji - YES
9. Ali Farhiya - YES
10. Abshiro Halake - YES
11. Hargura Godana - YES
12. Iman Falhada Deko - NO
13. Imana Malachi - NO
14. Gertrude Musuruve - YES
15. Moses Kajwang - YES
16. Margaret Kamar - YES
17. Irungu Kang'ata – NO
18. Silvia Kasanga – YES
19. George Khaniri – YES
20. Charles Kibiru – YES
21. Susan Kihika - NO
22. Mutula Kilonzo Jr - YES
23. Kimani Wamatangi - YES
24. Ephraim Maina - YES
25. Christopher Langat - NO
26. Lelegwe Ltumbesi - NO
27. Mithika Linturi – NO
28. Loitiptip Anwar (Lamu)- No
29. Petronila Were – YES
30. Stewart Madzayo – YES
31. Mahamud Maalim (Mandera) – YES
32. Beatrice Kwamboka – YES
33. Cleophas Malala – YES
34. Naomi Shionga – YES
35. Michael Mbito – YES
36. Ochillo Ayacko – YES
37. Alice Milgo – YES
38. Okongo Omogeni (Nyamira) – YES
39. Gideon Moi – YES
40. Philip Mpaayei -YES
41. Beth Mugo – YES
42. Kipchumba Murkomen – NO
43. Agnes Kavindu Muthama (Machakos) – YES
44. Paul Githiomi (Nyandarua) – YES
45. Mwaurume Johnaess (Taita Taveta) – YES
46. Isaac Mwaura – YES
47. Mohamed Faki (Mombasa) – Yes
48. Nderitu Kinyua - YES
49. Ndwiga Njeru - YES
50. Rose Nyamunga - YES
51. Sen. Ledama Olekina - YES
52. Millicent Omanga - NO
53. Sam Ongeri - YES
54. James Orengo - YES
55. Fred Outa - YES
56. Judith Pareno - YES
57. Samuel Poghisio – YES
58. Victor Prengei - YES
59. Sen. Johnson Sakaja - YES
60. Mary Seneta - Abstain
61. Amos Wako - YES
62. Enoch Wambua - YES
63. Naomi Jillo - YES
64. Sen. Moses Wetangula - YES
65. Agnes Zani – YES
66. Kindiki Kithure – Did not participate
67. Walio Golith- Did not participate
RELATED VIDEOS
What is Ailing BBI? Lawyer Paul Mwangi on the BBI bill process in Kenya
BBI Bumpy Ride: Questions over different BBI bills with MPs noting that some bills were altered
#NEWSHOUR | Senator James Orengo on the role of Senate, the BBI Amendment Bill, and 2022 politics
Wine, Besigye claim oppression ahead of Museveni swearing-inBoth Wine and Besigye allege harassment of their supporters by law enforcement officers.
Man United erect 10-foot steel fence around Old Trafford in fear of more protestsManchester United chiefs are desparate to avoid a repeat of the anti-Glazer demonstrations at the start of the month, during which fans broke through.
MOST READ
Students aged 16 and below post excellent 2020 KCSE results
EDUCATION
- KCSE: Kapsabet, Alliance, Kenya High top nationally as academic giants return
EDUCATION
- Raila meets Orengo, Otiende to forestall rebellion in ODM
POLITICS
- Kihika Kimani's widow in fight with daughter over Sh600m property
RIFT VALLEY
By Daniel Chege
- How lost phone from a dying patient led kin to hospital, cemetery
NATIONAL
- Key suspect in Jennifer Wambua murder case to take mental test
NAIROBI