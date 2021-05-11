× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Cartoons Lifestyle Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Ramadhan Special Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD
Home
Counties
Politics
Business
World
National
Health & Science
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Cartoons
Lifestyle
Moi Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Ramadhan Special
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

BBI Reggae: Court to rule on petitions Thursday

POLITICS
By Betty Njeru | May 11th 2021

National Assembly Majority Leader Amos Kimunya with Eldas MP Adan Keynan at t Parliament buildings, Nairobi. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

The High Court will on Thursday rule on Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) petitions, to determine whether the Constitutional Amendment Bill (2020) shall proceed or not.

In a notice dated May 11, Judiciary Deputy Registrar for Constitutional and Human Rights Njeri Thuku said the judgment will be delivered virtually on Thursday at 2.30pm.

There are at least seven cases challenging the BBI process in court.

Thursday’s ruling could throw the BBI Bill process in a limbo.

KEEP READING

 Western leaders urge Senate to pass BBI Bill

 ODM MPs say Raila's decision on BBI is final

 How Ruto's big numbers in House failed

 I did not betray Ruto, Ngunjiri explains why he voted for BBI

In February, court had blocked the Independent Elections and Boundaries Commission from subjecting the BBI Bill to a referendum.

It argued that the issue of whether the referendum will be held would be made after the hearing and determination of seven cases filed before the court.

“We believe that it is in the public interest that appropriate orders be granted. Consequently, we hereby order that a conservatory order be and is hereby issued restraining the IEBC from facilitating and subjecting the Constitution (Amendment) Bill 2020 to a referendum or taking any other action to advance the Constitution (Amendment) Bill 2020 pending the hearing and determinate of the consolidated petitions,” a three-judge bench ruled.

Take a quick survey and help us improve our website!

Take a survey

The National Assembly last week on Thursday approved the BBI Bill, while Senate is expected to debate the bill this afternoon. 

The threshold for the Bill to pass in Senate is 34 members. All senators including nominated are expected to vote.

Speaking to KTN News on Tuesday, Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala expressed confidence in passing the Bill, adding that it was a valuable thing for Kenyans.

“I wouldn’t say it’s a high stake vote because it still has to go to the president. I see a situation where we shall be voting on party lines, just as seen last week in Parliament,” he said.

Last week, 235 lawmakers voted YES during the second reading while 83 voted No. Two others abstained.

Those in support cited more resources, inclusivity and allocation of more funds to counties.

RELATED VIDEOS

What is Ailing BBI? Lawyer Paul Mwangi on the BBI bill process in Kenya

BBI Bumpy Ride: Questions over different BBI bills with MPs noting that some bills were altered

#NEWSHOUR | Senator James Orengo on the role of Senate, the BBI Amendment Bill, and 2022 politics

Share this story
Police spokesman Charles Owino moved to light weapons
Owino said he plans to retire from the service in December after he turns 51 in July and contest for Siaya governor.
Leadership lessons from biblical Noah, Moses
Moses inspired both the Israelites to leave their comfort zone and focus on a “painful” journey to a beautiful destiny.

MOST READ

Students aged 16 and below post excellent 2020 KCSE results
Students aged 16 and below post excellent 2020 KCSE results

EDUCATION

By Fredrick Kagonye

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Leaders do not have to resign to compete for electoral seats

By Kamau Muthoni | 3 hours ago

Leaders do not have to resign to compete for electoral seats
Raila meets Orengo, Otiende to forestall rebellion in ODM

By Mireri Junior | 20 hours ago

Raila meets Orengo, Otiende to forestall rebellion in ODM
ODM accuses state agencies of interference in Bonchari campaigns

By Grace Ng'ang'a | 1 day ago

ODM accuses state agencies of interference in Bonchari campaigns
Uhuru visits Juja as campaigns intensify ahead of May 18 polls

By Fidelis Kabunyi | 1 day ago

Uhuru visits Juja as campaigns intensify ahead of May 18 polls

Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

Digital News

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

travelog

enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC