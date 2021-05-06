× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Cartoons Lifestyle Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Ramadhan Special Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD
Home
Counties
Politics
Business
World
National
Health & Science
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Cartoons
Lifestyle
Moi Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Ramadhan Special
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Eyes on Senate as Uhuru, Raila ask parliamentarians to pass BBI bill

POLITICS
By Patrick Vidija | May 6th 2021
President Uhuru Kenyatta and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga when they officially opened the 48km Ngong-Kiserian-Isinya and the 43km Kajiado-Imaroro roads in Kajiado County.[Courtesy Twitter]

President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM leader Raila Odinga have asked Members of Parliament in the National Assembly and Senate to pass the Constitution of Kenya (Amendment) Bill, 2020.

In a joint statement on Wednesday, the two principals asked the parliamentarians to listen to the voice of the people.

While urging them to put aside their political differences, Uhuru and Raila said it is not the time for political adversity nor for personal aggrandizement. 

"This is the time to listen to the people and to remember that it is their sovereignty we exercise as their servants. We are asking them to stand up with their countrymen in charting a non-partisan and selfless way forward for all of us,' the duo said.

The handshake partners said the Bill that the BBI National Secretariat launched has gone through the motions provided for in the Constitution, beginning with the obtaining of 3,188,001 verified signatures in support, approval by 44 of 47 County Assemblies, and it now sits at the door of Parliament awaiting approval.

KEEP READING

 Otiende: My removal from JLAC has nothing to do with BBI

 Reprieve for Mwaura, Omanga in Jubilee expulsion case

 We’re ready to cooperate, hug you: Suluhu to Kenyans

 Kenya and Tanzania agree to iron out trade barriers

“We are making a joint appeal to members of the National assembly and the Senate to join the 3,188,001 Kenyans who supported the Bill, and the 44 County Assemblies who approved it, in upholding what represents the hopes and aspirations of all those who participated in the various public forums seeking long term solutions to this country’s problems," read part of the joint statement.

They said after the two houses adopt the Bill, it shall be going directly to the people to confirm that indeed they are satisfied that we have been listening to them as they talk. 

"Let us, therefore, be the faithful servants we were all elected to be," they said.

Take a quick survey and help us improve our website!

Take a survey

President Uhuru Kenyatta and Raila Odinga’s appeal comes amid calls by a section of the legislators to amend the bill.

Those calling for the amendments say some of the BBI provisions are unconstitutional hence their removal.

At least three senators have written to Speaker Ken Lusaka recommending a raft of amendments to realign the bill and remove the offensive clauses.

This comes even as the Senate is today afternoon expected to vote to either adopt or reject the bill.

Lusaka is yet to pronounce himself on the Bill but his National Assembly counterpart Justin Muturi ruled out any possibility of amending the bill.

Muturi said the bill was developed through a popular initiative and that parliament has no mandate to interfere with the aspirations of the promoters.

[email protected]

RELATED VIDEOS

President Suluhu will on Tuesday begin a two-day State visit on the invitation of President Kenyatta

What is Ailing BBI? Lawyer Paul Mwangi on the BBI bill process in Kenya

BBI Bumpy Ride: Questions over different BBI bills with MPs noting that some bills were altered

Share this story
Cargo agents fault clearance system
There are 450 clearing and forwarding firms based in Mombasa and 500 others in Nairobi.
BMW driver dies after hitting truck on the Southern Bypass
Police say BMW driver was speeding on the fast lane, when he crashed into the rear part of a lorry that was supposed to be on the slow lane.

MOST READ

Suluhu: Closer ties for Kenya and Tanzania
Suluhu: Closer ties for Kenya and Tanzania

NATIONAL

By Allan Mungai

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Otiende: My removal from JLAC has nothing to do with BBI

By Mireri Junior | 4 hours ago

Otiende: My removal from JLAC has nothing to do with BBI
Puzzle of SMS, tweet that sunk Raila ally

By Moses Nyamori and James Omoro | 6 hours ago

Puzzle of SMS, tweet that sunk Raila ally
Jubilee Party to choose Kiambaa poll figure

By Moses Nyamori | 12 hours ago

Jubilee Party to choose Kiambaa poll figure
Limuru MP Peter Mwathi elected Security Committee chair

By Moses Nyamori | 1 day ago

Limuru MP Peter Mwathi elected Security Committee chair

Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

Digital News

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

travelog

enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC