Tanzania President Samia Suluhu to address Kenya’s Parliament
POLITICS
By Mireri Junior | May 3rd 2021
Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan will on Wednesday afternoon address a joint Parliament session during her maiden two-day visit to Kenya.
According to a special Gazette Notice No. 4199 published on May 3, 2021, the speakers of the two Houses invited MPs and Senators to attend the session that will begin at 2: 30pm.
“Notice is given to all Members of National Assembly, pursuant to Standing Order 25 (1) the Speaker of the National Assembly in consultation with the Speaker of the Senate has arranged for a joint sitting of Parliament to be held on Wednesday, May 5, 2021, at 2:30 pm at the national assembly chambers, Parliament Building for an address by Tanzania President Samia Suluhu,” read the notice.
A similar communication was sent to senators in the same notice by Speaker Kenneth Lusaka.
President Suluhu will address both Houses on her second day of the visit which begins on Tuesday, the second state visit as President after visiting Uganda on April 11, 2021.
State House spokesperson Kanze Dena on Sunday said President Uhuru Kenyatta will receive Suluhu at State House.
President Kenyatta had invited Suluhu to Nairobi amid efforts to amend frosty relations between the two countries which escalated under the reign of former President John Magufuli, now deceased.
In 2017, the two countries were at odds when Tanzania police set ablaze 6,400 chicks for allegedly being imported illegally from Kenya.
The chicks worth Tsh12.5 million were impounded at the northern Namanga border post before being set alight.
A few months later, diplomatic tensions threatened to flare up over pastures for cattle belonging to the Maasai community who live on the two sides of the border.
On April 10, Uhuru sent Sports CS Amina Mohamed to Tanzania to deliver Kenya’s invite to President Suluhu.
Suluhu has, however, said her Government was ready to resolve all the differences—perceived or real—that Tanzania has with Kenya.
The Tanzanian leader said the two countries share a rich history, and that the ties should not end over issues that can be resolved.
Suluhu said Tanzania and Kenya should revive the Joint Permanent Commission (JPC), which she suggested would play a crucial role in strengthening bilateral ties.
Specifically, President Suluhu assured President Kenyatta that her government is ready to continue all the outstanding work that was being done by her predecessor, the late Magufuli in solving the challenges between Tanzania and Kenya because East African Community States are historically relatives, neighbours and friends.
Kenyatta has assured President Suluhu that Kenya is always ready to cooperate with Tanzania by promoting cooperation.
