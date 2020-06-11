×
Jubilee party kicks out Kositany as Deputy SG after NMC meeting

By Mireri Junior | March 1st 2021 at 19:18:44 GMT +0300

Soi MP Caleb Kositany has been removed as Jubilee Party deputy secretary-general. [File, Standard]

The ruling Jubilee Party has removed Soi MP Caleb Kositany as the ruling party’s deputy secretary-general.

Kositany who has declared that he will not defend his Soi seat on the Jubilee ticket was removed after the party’s National Management Committee (NMC) meeting on Monday.

Kositany has been replaced by Cherangany MP Joshua Kuttuny as the new deputy SG.

“In exercise of its mandate as provided for under Article7 (2) of the Jubilee Party Constitution removed Caleb Kositany from the position Deputy Secretary-General with immediate effect. Joshua Kuttuny, MP for Cherengany, is the new Deputy Secretary-General of the Jubilee Party,” read a statement by the party signed by Secretary-General Raphael Tuju.

While appearing on KTN News on Thursday last week, Jubilee National Vice-Chairman David Murathe warned Kositany of an imminent removal after the latter supported the newly-formed UDA party and said he will not defend his seat on the Jubilee ticket in the 2022 polls.

Murathe and Kositany while appearing at the show differed over a wide range of issues ranging from the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) to the imminent by-elections.

He warned Kositany and other party rebels of ouster when its National Management Committee (NMC) meets early next week.

He told the Soi MP that he and other Tanga tanga MPs campaigning for UDA candidates in imminent by-elections will be expelled from the party.

“I am putting Kositany on notice that when NMC meets on Monday, we will remove you from the party,” Murathe told Kositany.

Cherangany MP Joshua Kuttuny at a past press conference. He has been named the new Jubilee Party Deputy Secretary-General. [File, Standard]

He slammed Kositany and other Tanga Tanga MPs for propagating the interest of another party and still claiming to be in Jubilee.

Kositany, however, dared Murathe to make good his threat and remove them, saying he had frustrated them enough.

Axed senators

The last time the NMC met on February 8, Jubilee Party expelled six nominated senators over disciplinary violations.

Isaac Mwaura, Mary Seneta, Falhada Dekow Iman, Naomi Jillo Waqo, Victor Prengei, Millicent Omanga and Christine Gona were expelled by NMC after deliberating on the reports submitted by the Party Disciplinary Committee.

According to a statement signed by Tuju, the six had appeared before the disciplinary committee last year and this year over insubordination and gross misconduct.

“The NMC in exercising its mandate as provided for under Article 7(2a) of the party constitution and relying on other enabling provisions of the same constitution has expelled the senators,” read the statement seen by Standard Digital.

The expulsion was however suspended by the Political Parties Disputes Tribunal.

The tribunal restrained the Registrar of Political Parties from removing the name of the senators from the membership of Jubilee Party pending hearing and determination of the case.

