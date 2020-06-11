×
× Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Login ×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Health & Science
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Moi Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Fact Check
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

ODM withdraws from Nakuru ward by-elections, backs Jubilee

By Kennedy Gachuhi | February 27th 2021 at 12:46:55 GMT +0300

Jubilee Party Secretary-General Raphael Tuju, London Ward Jubilee candidate Francis Njoroge, Nominated MP Maina Kamanda and Makadara MP George Aladwa during a campaign rally in London ward. [Kipsang Joseph, Standard]

ODM has withdrawn from Hell's Gate and London Ward by-elections in Nakuru County in favour of Jubilee party candidates.

The announcement has been made by ODM Nakuru county chairman Peter Ole Osono as they joined Jubilee campaigns in London ward.

Present in the meeting are MPs Samuel Arama (Nakuru Town West), David Gikaria (Nakuru Town East), Maina Kamanda (Nominated), Babu Owino (Embakasi East) and Kanini Kega (Kieni).

The exit of ODM from the contest now leaves the battle lines drawn between Jubilee and United Democratic Alliance (UDA).

Read More

 

More to follow...

Related Topics
London ward ODM Nakuru branch Jubilee candidates
Share this story
Previous article
Save us from agents eating our stipend, the elderly tell state
Next article
Court bars road's authority from removing procurement manager

MOST READ

LATEST STORIES

Market rejection forced farmer to think ice pops
Market rejection forced farmer to think ice pops

CHECKPOINT

Was Raila Odinga statement on MCAs’ car grant true?

4 days ago

Was Raila Odinga statement on MCAs’ car grant true?
Vaccine passports: Path back to normality or problem in the making?

23 days ago

Vaccine passports: Path back to normality or problem in the making?
Fact Check: How much do these CEOs really earn?

1 month ago

Fact Check: How much do these CEOs really earn?
Factbox: The origins of COVID-19

1 month ago

Factbox: The origins of COVID-19

THE STANDARD INSIDER

Flawed polls our Achilles’ Heel

Flawed polls our Achilles’ Heel

Barrack Muluka 14 hours ago
When loved ones go berserk

When loved ones go berserk

Daniel Wesangula 14 hours ago
Pyramid schemes: The pain and elusive justice

Pyramid schemes: The pain and elusive justice

Amos Kareithi 14 hours ago
ICC should keep its eyes fixed on Kenya

ICC should keep its eyes fixed on Kenya

Ndung’u Wainaina 1 day ago

More stories

What Uhuru, Raila told party leaders

By Roselyne Obala and Jacob Ngetich
What Uhuru, Raila told party leaders

ODM grants aspirants more time

By Moses Nyamori and Patrick Beja
ODM grants aspirants more time

Uhuru, Raila face dilemma of picking team to sell BBI

By Moses Nyamori and Grace Ng’ang’a
Uhuru, Raila face dilemma of picking team to sell BBI

Atwoli: I do not know who will be the President in 2022 but I know who will not be

By Vincent Kejitan
Atwoli: I do not know who will be the President in 2022 but I know who will not be

Candidates make pitch to voters in Matungu

By Brian Kisanji
Candidates make pitch to voters in Matungu

Inside plans to secure BBI win

By Roselyne Obala and Moses Nyamori
Inside plans to secure BBI win

Take a Break

How long can it take you to solve a Standard Crossword? Challenge yourself now...

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Break the monotony, excercise your problem solving skills. Play today's Sudoku ...

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Join our leaderboard today, FLEX your gaming intelect. Solve Cryptic Crossword Puzzle..

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.