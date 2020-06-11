ODM withdraws from Nakuru ward by-elections, backs Jubilee

Jubilee Party Secretary-General Raphael Tuju, London Ward Jubilee candidate Francis Njoroge, Nominated MP Maina Kamanda and Makadara MP George Aladwa during a campaign rally in London ward. [Kipsang Joseph, Standard]

ODM has withdrawn from Hell's Gate and London Ward by-elections in Nakuru County in favour of Jubilee party candidates.

The announcement has been made by ODM Nakuru county chairman Peter Ole Osono as they joined Jubilee campaigns in London ward.

Present in the meeting are MPs Samuel Arama (Nakuru Town West), David Gikaria (Nakuru Town East), Maina Kamanda (Nominated), Babu Owino (Embakasi East) and Kanini Kega (Kieni).

The exit of ODM from the contest now leaves the battle lines drawn between Jubilee and United Democratic Alliance (UDA).

More to follow...